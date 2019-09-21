ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Mi 8K TV Promo Video Shows Bezel-Less Design

    By
    |

    Xiaomi is all set to host a big event on September 24 in its home market China. At the event, the company is believed to launch a slew of flagship products including the Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi Mix Alpha and Mi TV Pro. Prior to the launch, the Mi TV Pro has been spotted at one of the official stores in China and is believed to be up for pre-order.

    Xiaomi Mi 8K TV Promo Video Shows Bezel-Less Design

     

    Xiaomi Mi TV Pro - Premium Design

    As per a Weibo post from Xiaomi, the Mi TV Pro at an offline store, it appears to be the sleekest model launched ever. There are appear to be no bezels on three sides and a slightly noticeable chin at the bottom. Moreover, it is touted to be the first TV to be launched with 8K decoding.

    Furthermore, the company also made a short promo video showing customers' reaction on seeing the Mi TV Pro. The video also highlights are near bezel-less design of the TV as mentioned above. Apart from this, the TV is seen to have a metal base and a metal base and frame. The highlight features of the TV are a slim metal frame and full-screen design. On the whole, this new Xiaomi TV appears to have a more premium look.

    What To Expect From Xiaomi Mi TV Pro

    Recently, the company confirmed that the upcoming TV with 8K decoding will be powered by the 12nm Amlogic T972 64-bit processor, which boasts 55% lower power consumption and 63% better performance. Currently, Amlogic T968 is the most powerful Amlogic T-series processor and the next-generation chipset is expected to be more powerful with a capable GPU. This processor is said to be paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space.

    The premium-looking Mi TV Pro is likely to be launched in multiple sizes - 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch. The TV comes with an anodized aluminum alloy frame, an aluminum base, and a 3D carbon filter back. Like the other smart TVs from the company, this one is also said to feature inbuilt XiaoAI voice assistant and PatchWall 2.0 topped with Android Pie for smooth and seamless operation.

     

    The promo video shows the responses for this TV and it seems to have got enough accolades before its official announcement. Going by the same, we can expect the Xiaomi Mi TV Pro with 8k decoding and a premium design to be a bestseller in its category.

