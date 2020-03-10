Redmi Note 9 Pro Complete Specifications Leaked Ahead Of Launch News oi-Vivek

As we get closer to the launch of the Redmi Note 9 series of smartphones, more and more information about the upcoming smartphones is being leaked online. Now, the known tipster Ishan Agarwal has posted the complete specifications of the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

In one of his tweets, he confirms that the company will indeed launch the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max along with the Redmi Note 9 Pro. It also says that the Redmi Note 9 Pro might come with a 60Hz display, which could be a setback for the device, considering its rivalry brand Realme recently launched the Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro with 90Hz display.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Complete Specifications

According to the leak, the Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black. The smartphone will have a 6.67-inch screen with FHD+ resolution and a taller 20:9 aspect ratio. Do note that, if this leak turns out to be true, then this is the biggest Redmi Note (in terms of screen size) that Xiaomi has ever launched.

The display is said to be protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with a punch-hole cutout at the top, again, a first for a Redmi Note series of smartphones. The device is also said to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, just like the Poco X2 or the Realme 6.

As speculated, the Redmi Note 9 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G with either 4/6GB RAM and 64/128GB onboard storage. As of now, there is no information on the availability of a dedicated microSD card slot on the device.

The leak goes hand-in-hand with the official teaser and confirms that the device will have a 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a depth sensor, and a macro lens. For selfies, the device will come with a 16MP selfie camera.

Lastly, a 5020 mAh battery will fuel the Redmi Note 9 Pro, which is the highest capacity battery that we have seen on a Redmi Note smartphone with support for 18W fast charging.

Considering the previous pricing strategy for the Redmi Note series of smartphones, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is likely to cost around Rs. 15,000 for the base variant.

Source

Best Mobiles in India