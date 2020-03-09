Redmi Note 9 Pro Max With MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G SoC Might Launch On March 12 News oi-Vivek

It is almost confirmed that Xiaomi will launch its Redmi Note 9 Pro on March 12. The smartphone is speculated to feature the latest mid-tier hardware along with a new camera setup. Now, according to leaks, the company might also launch another smartphone on March 12 -- the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

As of now, there is no information on the features or the specifications of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. However, it is said that the device will be based on MediaTek Dimenisity 800 SoC, which is a mid-tier 5G capable processor. Some reports do suggest that the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with MediaTek 5G chipset might only launch in China.

This will be the first smartphone with the Max nomenclature on the Redmi Note series of smartphones. Compared to the regular Redmi Note 9 Pro, the Max moniker is likely to come with a big display, larger battery, and a much powerful processor.

Both smartphones are expected to have a quad-camera setup. And these devices might come with a 64MP primary camera, similar to the one found on the Redmi Note 8 Pro along with a telephoto, depth sensor, and a macro lens.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, which is expected to offer improved CPU and GPU performance along with battery efficiency. It is also said that the Redmi Note 9 Pro might be the first Xiaomi smartphone to launch with NaViC support.

If the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be based on Dimensity 800 SoC, then it might not support ISRO's NaViC navigation, as the chipset does not have the required hardware to do so.

Considering the hardware differences and support for 5G, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is likely to cost a few thousand more than the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Even with that price difference, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is likely to cost well under Rs. 20,000, at least for the base variant.

