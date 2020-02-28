Redmi Note 9 Pro Might Come With Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC News oi-Vivek

By now, it is almost evident that Realme and Redmi will go head-to-head by launching similarly packed smartphones at a similar price tag. Realme is now all set to launch the Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro on March 5. And, the Redmi Note 9 Pro also seems set to compete against the Realme 6 Pro with a similar set of specifications.

Xiaomi has already confirmed that the brand will launch a phone based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. Considering Xiaomi's line-up of smartphones over the last few years, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is likely to be that smartphone featuring the latest 7 series Qualcomm chipset.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Expected Features

Do note that, these are just speculations, and there is no official confirmation about the Redmi Note 9 Pro or its specifications. Considering the standards set by the Redmi Note 8 Pro, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is likely to offer at least 6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

The smartphone is likely to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, which is one of the few chipsets that natively support NaVIC satellite tech, developed by ISRO.

Considering the newest developments in the mid-tier smartphone space, where phones like the Poco X2 has a 120Hz display and the upcoming Realme 6 Pro is also expected to come with a 90Hz display.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is likely to come with at least 4,500 mAh battery and the company might also include a fast charger in the retail package. Depending on the launch date, the Redmi Note 9 Pro might launch with either MIUI 11 or MIUI 12 based on Android 10 OS.

Xiaomi has been very aggressive when it comes to pricing, and the Redmi Note 9 Pro might also cost around Rs. 15,000 for the base variant, just like the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Best Mobiles in India