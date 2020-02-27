Realme 6 Pro With Snapdragon 720G Likely To Support ISRO's NaVIC Technology News oi-Vivek

Realme recently confirmed regarding the launch of its upcoming smartphones -- the Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro. According to the marketing images released by the brand, these smartphones will go official on March 5.

The company has revealed some of the features of the upcoming smartphones, including the fact that the phone will have a punch-hole cutout. Now, according to a report from 91Mobiles, the Realme 6 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC.

The Snapdragon 720G is the latest mid-tier chipset from Qualcomm based on 8nm fabrication. This is also one of the first mobile processors that supports NaVIC technology developed by ISRO. Considering the launch date of Realme 6 Pro, it could easily be the first mid-tier phone that might officially support India's own independent regional navigation satellite system.

Do note that, the Realme X50 Pro 5G is likely to be the first smartphone that officially supports NaVIC (as per Realme India's website). We have approached Realme to get clarity on this aspect.

Realme 6 Pro Additional Features

As per the leaks and speculations, the Realme 6 Pro will come with a 90Hz display with a pill-shaped cutout at the top. The smartphone will also support features like 30W fast charging as well.

As of now, it is unclear if the Realme 6 Pro will use an AMOLED display or it will be a regular IPS LCD panel with a higher refresh rate. If it does come with an AMOLED display, then the phone might also include an in-display fingerprint sensor.

As per the software, the Realme 6 Pro and the Realme 6 are set to debut with Android 10 OS with custom Realme UI skin on top. Realme UI is a slightly forked version of the ColorOS 7 which offers a ton of new features and can be customized to one's liking.

