Xiaomi And Realme Plan To Launch Smartphones With Snapdragon 720G Chipset

Qualcomm has announced three chipsets in India -- the Snapdragon 462, Snapdragon 720G, and the Snapdragon 662. These chipsets are likely to support the company's gaming platform, AI capabilities, and NaviC GPS. And now it has been reported that the Chinese smartphone player Xiaomi and Realme are planning to launch their smartphones on Snapdragon 720G chipset.

Both Xiaomi and Realme are expected to launch smartphones on the Snapdragon 720G platform in the coming days. Xiaomi's India chief Manu Kumar Jain also confirmed the same via its twitter account. The tweet reads: "I am happy to share that we will be one of the first brands globally to launch a smartphone based on the new Snapdragon 720G."

Likewise, Realme is announced that it will launch a smartphone on the same platform. "We are excited about our upcoming smartphone launches in 2020 which will feature the brand-new Snapdragon 720G Mobile Platform to help meet the emerging consumer demand," Madhav Sheth, chief executive officer, Realme India said in a statement.

These platforms feature Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, Dual Frequency, GPS and Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC). NavIC is also known as IRNSS, which is good for navigation of marine, terrestrial, and aerial. It also helps in disaster management and vehicle tracking. Furthermore, the company claims that it offers an accurate position of up to 20 meters.

In fact, many countries are using the same kind of navigation. K Sivan, Chairman, ISRO also said, "The availability of NavIC across multiple mobile platforms will help enhance the geolocation capabilities of smartphones in the region and bring the benefits of this indigenous solution to Indian consumers for their day-to-day use."

However, it is expected the 720G devices will come under the premium segment, likely to be priced between Rs. 25,000 and 40,000. While the Snapdragon 662 and the SD460 devices will be priced under Rs. 25,000.

