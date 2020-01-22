Xiaomi, Youpin Team Up For Training Bike With Over 3,000 Fitness Courses News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi and its sub-brand Youpin have worked together on numerous projects. This time, the duo has teamed up to launch new fitness equipment. The Xiaomi training bike features a 19.5-inch display and is priced RMB 9,999 (approx. Rs. 103,100) and can be pre-ordered on Youpin now.

Xiaomi Training Bike Features

The new fitness bike goes with the official title Xiaomi Youpin YESOUL Beast 19.5-inch Smart Bike V1-PLUS. Xiaomi claims the key highlight of the bike is the 19.5-inch display that is sweat proof for intense workout sessions. The display provides real-time information about the user's workout, performance, and fitness.

Using real-time data, users can make changes in their routine and so on. Also, the Xiaomi training bike provides live lessons that can be accessed with the display. The Chinese Yesoul app provides live lessons for users and Xiaomi says there are more than 3,000 fitness courses on-demand.

Users can customize the time for the lesson and can be accessed at any time, including midnight, the Chinese firm says. Additionally, the fitness lessons aren't repeated so that users can have continuous growth to reach their fitness goals. Xiaomi also says that the fitness bike has been designed keeping professionals in mind.

Xiaomi Training Bike Availability

Some of the other specifications show that the training bike is 145cm long, 53cm wide, and 130cm high. The V1-Plus bike skips the traditional brake pads. Instead, it uses the magnetic resistance and belt-driven system. The overall effect is that the cycle moves as silently as possible.

Xiaomi has launched the bike in two color variants-- black and white. The fitness bike is available for pre-order in China for the moment on Youpin. It's still unclear if Xiaomi will roll out the fitness bike worldwide or only in select markets. It does seem pricey, but those looking for professional workouts and courses could opt for it.

