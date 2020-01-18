Just In
Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones Lite Launch Could Be Imminent
Xiaomi seems to be all set to launch a new pair of truly wireless earphones into the market. Alleged to be dubbed Mi True Wireless Earphones Lite, this pair of truly wireless earphones is likely to follow the Mi AirDots Bluetooth earphones, Mi True Wireless Earphones, and Mi AirDots Youth Edition.
Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones Lite Spotted
Notably, the upcoming Xiaomi TWS was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification database with the model number TWSEJ03WM. It does not shed a lot of details about the upcoming pair of truly wireless earphones from the company in terms of design and specifications. But reveals that the accessory might come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.
Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones
Back in July last year, Xiaomi launched the Mi True Wireless Earphones. It uses Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity and comes with AAC HD advanced audio codec. It has touch controls for voice assistant support and music playback.
The Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones come with a 7nm neodymium iron boron magnetic and titanium-plated dynamic diaphragm ring speaker along with a tri-band balance. It comes with support for automatic music playback with one of the earpieces when the other is removed from the ear. Also, the removed earpiece will enter the sleep mode after 30 minutes.
Xiaomi touts that the Mi True Wireless Earphones can last for up to three hours on a single charge and an additional 10 hours when housed within the charging case.
What We Expect
Given that it will be a product from Xiaomi's stable, we can expect the pair of Mi True Wireless Earphones to be quite affordable. However, the company is yet to come up with a confirmation and what we can expect from this upcoming accessory.
Recently, Xiaomi announced that it will bring the premium Mi smartphones and smart products in India. So we can expect the Mi True Wireless Earphones to be launched in India as well. However, we need to wait for further reports regarding the same.
