Realme 6 Pro Key Specifications Leaked: 90Hz Display With In-Display Selfie Camera Confirmed News oi-Vivek

Realme recently launched its first 5G capable smartphone in India -- the Realme X50 Pro 5G. On the same lines, the company recently confirmed that it has roped in Salman Khan as the brand ambassador for the upcoming Realme 6 series of smartphones, which will launch on March 5.

Now, a leaked promotional poster from the known tipster Sudhanshu has confirmed that the brand will launch the Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro under the new series. At the time of publishing this story, the original tweet was removed from twitter. However, by the time it disappeared we managed to grab a screenshot of the same.

Realme 6 Pro Leaked Features And Specifications

According to the leaked photo, the Realme 6 Pro will come with a 64MP primary camera. As of now, it is not confirmed if the phone will use the Sony IMX 686 or the Samsung GM1 sensor. Just like the Realme X2, the Realme 6 Pro will support 30W VOOC fast charging and the company is likely to include the fast charging adapter in the retail package.

Another interesting thing about the upcoming Realme 6 Pro is the fact that it will come with a 90Hz display. Currently, most of the smartphones with a higher refresh rate are flagship smartphones, except for the Poco X2. It is also interesting to see if the Realme 6 Pro will have an AMOLED display or it will have an IPS LCD screen.

Lastly, the leak also confirms that the Realme 6 Pro will have an in-display selfie camera and this part of the leak is a bit bothering. As of now, there are no smartphones (officially launched) with an in-display selfie camera. Similarly, there is a high chance that the company might call a punch out selfie camera as an in-display selfie camera.

Best Mobiles in India