Poco X2 Is Indeed A Rebranded Redmi K30: Latest Teaser Confirms
Poco is all set to launch its second smartphone -- the Poco X2 in India. Over the last few days, the company has released various teasers that have confirmed some of the features and specifications of the upcoming phone.
Earlier leaks speculated that the Poco X2 will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 4G. Now, the newly launched teaser does confirm that the Poco X2 is indeed a rebranded Redmi K30 4G, which was recently launched in China.
Is It A Bad Thing?
Poco X2 being a rebranded Redmi K30 does not make it worse. In fact, the Redmi K30 is a great device for its asking price in India. If Poco manages to offer the device at a similar price tag, then the Poco X2 might actually be a good mid-tier smartphone.
Just like the Redmi K30 4G, the Poco X2 will come with MIUI 11 along with GPS (Google Play Services) support. Besides the software change, the two smartphones are expected to have similar hardware specifications. However, what will happen to the Redmi K series of smartphones in India? Time has to answer.
Poco X2 Confirmed Features
As of now, the Poco X2 is confirmed to come with a 120Hz refresh rate display, a big battery with 27W fast charging support, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 64MP Sony IMX 686 camera. Do note that, this is the first smartphone to launch in India with Sony's 64MP camera sensor.
Besides, the company has also confirmed that it features a liquid cooling system and the smartphone will also retain a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.
Poco X2 Expected Price In India
Though the leaks suggest that the base variant of the Poco X2 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost Rs. 18,999. However, considering the price of the Poco F1, the brand is likely to price the Poco X2 very aggressively and the base variant is likely to cost around Rs. 15,000 to go head-to-head against the likes of the Realme X2.
Let's add to the Xcitement! Mark your dates: 04.02.2020.#POCOX2 #SmoothAF pic.twitter.com/IoGU1yv91n— POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 31, 2020
