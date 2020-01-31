Just In
Poco X2 Vs Realme X2: What Do The Leaks Say?
Poco officially became a separate entity and the brand is all set to launch its next smartphone -- the Poco X2 in India. The official teasers of the Poco X2 make it evident that the brand is indeed launching the rebranded Redmi K30, which was recently launched in China.
Does the name Poco X2 ring any bell? Yes, it definitely does. Realme launched the Realme X2 last year in India and these two smartphones also have additional common factors besides their matching name.
X2 Duo With Snapdragon At Play
Unlike the Poco F1, which was a full-fledged flagship smartphone, the Realme X2 is expected to be a mid-tier smartphone. Considering the leaks and speculations, the Realme X2 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, the very same chipset that also powers the Realme X2 Pro.
Fast Charging -- Tick
The Realme X2 supports 30W VOOC fast charging and it is the first Realme smartphone to ship with this technology in India. Now, coming to the Poco X2, the company has officially confirmed that it will support 27W fast charging. Considering the fact that the Poco X2 will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30, the smartphone is expected to feature a 4,500 mAh battery, whereas the Realme X2 has a 4,000 mAh battery.
AMOLED Vs Higher Refresh Rate
The Poco X2 will come with a 120Hz refresh IPS LCD screen, whereas the Realme X2 has an AMOLED display that offers a 60Hz refresh rate with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Realme X2 will have a more color accurate and power-efficient screen, whereas the Poco X2 is likely to offer a display with a higher refresh rate.
64MP Camera From Sony And Samsung
In one of the teasers, Poco has confirmed that the Poco X2 will come with a 64MP camera, to be precise the Sony IMX 686 and the Realme X2 also have a 64MP primary camera, which uses a Samsung GW1 sensor. It is interesting to see which one of these cameras will outperform the other.
Custom OS
Both smartphones will ship with custom OS based on Android 10 OS. The Poco X2, as confirmed by the company will launch with MIUI 11, whereas the Realme X2 comes with Realme UI based on ColorOS 7. I am not a fan of either of these custom skins and depending on one's taste, one might like either MIUI 11 or ColorOS 7.
Price Comparision
The base variant of the Realme X2 retails for Rs. 16,999 in India and offers 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The leaks suggest that the Poco X2 will cost Rs. 18,999, which also offers a similar storage configuration.
