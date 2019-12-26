MediaTek Brings Mid-Tier 5G-Ready Dimensity 800 SoC With Helio M70 5G Modem News oi-Vivek

After announcing its flagship 5G chipset -- Dimenisity 1000, MediaTek has now announced a new mid-tier 5G SoC called the Density 800. The new chipset will go official in Q1 2020. This piece of silicon is most likely to feature on budget/mid-range 5G smartphones in the coming year.

According to MediaTek, the Dimensity 800 uses the same Helio M70 5G modem that is also featured on the Dimensity 1000, capable of offering a peak download speed of 4.7Gbps and a peak upload speed of 2.5Gbps. The chipset comes with a built-in Mali-G77 GPU which utilizes a new Valhall architecture, which lets the chipset to customize the number of shader cores between 7 and 16.

As of now, there isn't much information on either CPU or the ISP of the MediaTek Dimensity 800. Considering it as a mid-tier chipset, it is likely to compete against Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765 series of chipsets.

The chipset is likely to be based on 7nm fabrication, which makes it energy efficient. It is likely to include support for high-resolution and multi-array camera setup, similar to Qualcomm's offering.

Will Be Available In SA and NSA Configuration

The company has officially confirmed that the MediaTek Dimensity 800 will be available in both standalone 5G modem and a non-stand alone 5G modem. A phone manufacturer can choose either option to make a phone, depending on the use case.

A SA 5G chipset will cost slightly more than an NSA 5G chipset, since the SA chipset will have a 5G modem-placed into the single chipset, making it more efficient in terms of energy consumption and compact in size.

It looks like the year 2020 will see a lot of smartphones that are capable of running a 5G network. However, smartphones powered by the MediaTek Helio Dimensity 800 might not launch in India, at least until late 2020.

Best Mobiles in India