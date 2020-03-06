Redmi Note 9 Pro Will Be Available In Two Memory Configurations News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi India is all set to launch yet another Redmi Note smartphones on March 12. Though the company hasn't confirmed anything officially, the brand is likely to launch the Redmi Note 9 and the Redmi Note 9 Pro along with some accessories.

According to Geekbench -- the CPU benchmark listing, the Redmi Note 9 Pro will come in two variations. The base model will have 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and the high-end model will offer 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. As of now, it is unclear if the Note 9 Pro will have a dedicated microSD card slot similar to the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Leaked Specifications

As per the leak, the Redmi Note 9 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. Realme recently launched the Realme 6 Pro, which is the world's first smartphone with the Snapdragon 720G.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G stands out for a couple of reasons. For one, it is an efficient processor based on 8nm fabrication and will result in longer-lasting battery life. Similarly, this is also one of the first chipsets from Qualcomm to support ISRO's NaViC navigation technology.

The company has officially teased that the Redmi Note 9 Pro will have a quad-camera setup at the back. Looking at the leaked renders, placement of the quad-cameras on the Redmi Note 9 Pro looks similar to the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

As of now, there is no information on either the battery life or the display specifications of the Redmi Note 9 Pro. It is interesting to see if the company will implement a higher-refresh-rate screen, similar to the one seen on the Poco X2 or the Realme 6. As per the pricing, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is likely to be priced around Rs. 15,000, similar to the previous Pro Redmi Note smartphone.

