    Redmi Note 9 Pro Live Image Leaks Showing Rear Panel Design

    By
    |

    A few days back, there was an official confirmation that the Redmi Note 9 series will be launched in India on March 12. However, the company had to cancel the launch event due to the coronavirus outbreak and opted for an online event on the same day, which will be live streamed as well.

    Redmi Note 9 Pro
     

    While we are a week ahead of the launch of the Redmi Note 9 series, a real-life image of the Pro variant has been leaked online. The leaked image shows the back panel of the alleged Redmi Note 9 Pro. This follows the leaked render of the Redmi Note 9 that emerged online earlier this week.

    Redmi Note 9 Pro Leaked Image

    Redmi Note 9 Pro Leaked Image

    The newly leaked image of the Redmi Note 9 Pro shared by a Twitter-based tipster shows the rear panel of the smartphone. It shows the Blue gradient color variant of the device along with the presence of a quad-camera setup arranged in a square at the top center of the rear panel.

    Well, the camera arrangement is quite similar to what we have seen recently in the leaked render. The other aspects revealed by the render that emerged online a couple of days back include a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner for the selfie camera.

    What We Expect
     

    What We Expect

    In both the leaks, there appears to be no physical fingerprint sensor at the rear. This hints that the Redmi Note 9 could arrive with a sensor that is integrated into the power button. As it is a budget smartphone, we can rule out the chances of witnessing an in-display fingerprint sensor. Furthermore, speculations hint that the Redmi Note 9 Pro could arrive with support for dual-mode 5G SA/NSA.

    Redmi Note 9 Geekbench Listing

    Redmi Note 9 Geekbench Listing

    Recently, the Redmi Note 9 Pro was spotted on the Geekbench listing revealing that the smartphone will arrive with 6GB RAM and Android 10 out-of-the-box. In the listing, the device was seen scoring 569 points and 1755 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

    While there is no word regarding the processor, there are speculations that it could arrive with a Snapdragon 720G SoC. And, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is believed to have a capacious battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

     

    Story first published: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 11:00 [IST]
