Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Concept Render With Quad-Camera Setup Is Here

Redmi Note 9 Concept Render

The famous smartphone illustrator -- Ben Geskin has come up with the concept render of the Redmi Note 9 based on leaks and speculations. Just like the official renders, the concept renders also has a quad-camera setup.

At the front, the Redmi Note 9 has an almost bezel-less display with a tiny punch hole on the top left corner of the display. Do note that, the upcoming Realme 6 also has a similar display design.

Redmi Note 9 Features And Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 is expected to come with at least a 6-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. Just like the Poco X2, the Redmi Note 9 might have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC with at least 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. As previously claimed, the device is likely to support ISRO's navigation tech NaViC. In terms of software, the device is likely to launch with MIUI 11 on top of Android 10 OS.

Coming to the quad-camera setup, the Redmi Note 9 is likely to offer a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. For the selfie camera, the smartphone might include a high-resolution selfie camera.

Redmi Note 9 Expected Pricing

Just like the last few generations of the Redmi Note series of smartphones, the Redmi Note 9 is expected to cost Rs. 9,999 for the base variant. Similarly, the Redmi Note 9 Pro with a slightly better specs sheet might cost around Rs. 15,000.