    Xiaomi To Launch Redmi Note 9 On March 12 In India

    By
    |

    The Redmi Note series by Xiaomi has become very popular in India. The company has launched many devices in the same series to increase its market share in the country. Now, the company is planning to launch another smartphone on March 12.

    Xiaomi To Launch Redmi Note 9 On March 12 In India

     

    The company has shared this information on its official Twitter page. The tweet reads: "Brace yourselves for the biggest #Redmi product launch of 2020. #ProCamerasMaxPerformance is going to be nothing like you have ever seen before! A new #RedmiNote is coming on 12th March."

    It is expected that the Redmi Note 9 will feature a Snapdragon 700 series processor and will have a 64MP camera at the back. On the pricing front, the smartphone is likely to price between Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 20,000. It is also expected that the Redmi Note 9 will be an updated version of the Redmi Note 8.

    The Redmi Note 8 comes with a 48MP main camera, HD+ display, and an 18W charger. The smartphone is available in two variants i.e 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB of storage. This can be expanded up to 512GB storage. The smartphones are priced at Rs.9,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively.

    Redmi Note 9: Expected Specifications

    The upcoming smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 processor. The Redmi Note 9 is likely to be fuelled with a 5,000 mAh battery, reports 91 mobiles. As per the report, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is expected to likely to come with ISRO's NavIC geo-location system and will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC.

    On the other hand, its rival Realme is launching two smartphones on March 6th. The Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro are likely to be priced at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 13,999, respectively. This might be a rumor too, as there is no confirmation about the pricing.

    Read More About: xiaomi

