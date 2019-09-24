MIUI 11 Launched With New Features; To Be Rolled Out From September 27 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

MIUI 11 is the latest iteration of the custom skin that runs on Xiaomi devices. As promised, this new custom skin has been launched with several new features including dynamic sound effects and dynamic font scaling. Besides this, Xiaomi also announced the list of devices that will get the MIUI 11 update.

The MIUI 11 closed beta update is already available for beta testers and the open beta rollout will debut on September 27 and will be rolled out for 17 devices in China. The list of early devices getting the update includes Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Mi 9, Redmi Note 7, Mi 8 SE and Mi CC9.

MIUI 11 New Features

As it is a major upgrade over the MIUI 10, this new iteration of the custom skin comes with a slew of new features and improvements. There is a new font in MIUI 11, which is dubbed Milan Pro. There will be dynamic font scaling and sound effects to resemble ambient sounds from nature.

MIUI 11 is preloaded with two suites of offie apps including Mi Go and Mi Work. The Mi Work offers cross-platform file sharing, smart screencast, wireless printing, and a large document transfer between multiple devices. The Mi Go includes a smart travel assistant and a new extreme power-saving mode. It is touted that this power-saving mode provides a standby time of up to 24 hours with just 5% of battery life.

Notably, the MIUI 11 lock screen is customizable and lets users write their attitude on the screen. It comes with a new dynamic screen with a kaleidoscope effect. The skin has a breathing light effect for a breathe-like experience on the screen. Furthermore, MIUI 11 includes a new reminder feature, a document viewer, upgraded kids, and screen time management feature as well.

There is also a feature to let you know early earthquake warning via a prompt pop-up window and an alarm. Users can activate the emergency mode by hitting the power button five times at a stretch. Once activated, it will send a message along with the location details to a preset contact and dial an emergency number automatically.

MIUI 11 Rollout Schedule

The closed beta of the MIUI 11 will be rolled out on September 27. The MIUI stable Chinese ROM will be rolled out to a slew of devices in early November. As of now, there is no word regarding the rollout of the update to Mi Pad devices. Even the MIUI 11 global stable update schedule remains unknown.

