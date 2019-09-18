MIUI 11 Animations Teased Ahead Of September 24 Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi is all set to take the wraps off two flagship smartphones - Mi Mix 4 and Mi 9 Pro 5G at an event in its home market China. Along with these smartphones, it is also likely to launch the next iteration of its custom ROM - MIUI 11.

MIUI 11 Teaser Is Out

While we are a few days ahead of the launch of the MIUI 11, a new teaser by Xiaofan, the MIUI experience chief hints that the custom ROM will bring changes to the animations. The executive further confirmed that Xiaomi is one of the first companies to bring the non-linear animation with MIUI 6 back in 2014.

In the following iterations, it focused on speeding up the animations as it will make the UI responsive and quick. The MIUI 9 was marketed as lighting fast but the MIUI 10 noted that smoothness of the animation is equally important as its speed.

With MIUI 10, he adds that the brand re-stretched the compressed animation time to make it more elegant and slightly slower. He added that the brand has added rich details as well. While nothing much is confirmed, the company CEO, Lei Jun, stated that the MIUI 11 is loaded with animations.

MIUI 11 Update Rollout Schedule

Like any other OS update, MIUI 11 might not be rolled out to all users the very same day it has been announced. Usually, the company does beta testing for a few weeks to months with select devices. And, it rolls out the updates to most devices in its portfolio.

While the launch of the MIUI 11 is slated for September 24, the company accidentally rolled out the same to Mi Mix 2S, Redmi K20 Pro and Mi 6. The leaked screenshots of the updated revealed that it will have new icons, bold text, white color accents, Always-on Display customizations and more.

What We Think

The MIUI 11 is highly awaited by Xiaomi users as it is likely to bring numerous changes for good. Notably, the company is expected to bring changes to the way it displays ads within the interface. It includes a switch to toggle ads on or off. Having said that, we can expect the MIUI 11 to bring a lot of changes that help the company step up the game.

