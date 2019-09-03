Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, MIUI 11 Launch Likely Pegged For September 24 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 has been circulating in rumors and leaks of late. We have come across several reports revealing what we can expect from the next Xiaomi flagship in the Mi Mix series. Now, it looks like the Mi Mix 4 and MIUI 11 are nearing their launch.

As per a tweet by Xiaomishka, a reliable tipster, Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 and the next iteration of the custom ROM, MIUI 11 could be launched in the company's home market China on September 24. However, there is no official confirmation from the company and it remains to be seen if this information is legit.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Rumored Specifications

Going by the existing reports, the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone is believed to get the power from a Snapdragon 855 SoC as it is the next-generation flagship phone. This processor is said to be teamed up with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage space (UFS 3.0 flash memory). The device is believed to arrive with quad cameras at the rear comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a 16MP secondary sensor, a 12MP tertiary sensor and a fourth periscope lens. Just earlier today, a report hinted that the company could be prepping four new smartphones with 108MP camera sensors.

In addition to these, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 is believed to flaunt a 4500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and 30W wireless fast charging. This could be much faster than the 20W fast charging support seen in Mi 9. Furthermore, it is likely to flaunt a Quad HD+ curved display and a ceramic build. We can expect a 5G variant of the smartphone to also be launched in quite some time.

Xiaomi MIUI 11 - What To Expect

MIUI 11 is the next iteration of the custom ROM, which is in the development for months. Lately, the company's product director and experience chief teased that MIUI 11 will be launched soon and touted it to be a new and unique operating system. It is likely to be optimized to change the way it presents ads. It is believed that there will be a switch within system tools to disable ads. Moreover, MIUI 11 is believed to lighter and faster than previous iterations of the custom ROM.

What We Think

Given that Xiaomi could launch the Mi Mix 4 and MIUI 11 on September 24 in China, we can expect further details to surface online in the days. However, this information is yet to be confirmed.

