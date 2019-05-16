Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 massive leak reveals key specifications News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 could be a spec monster!

While we await the unveiling of the highly-anticipated Redmi flagship smartphone using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, speculations regarding the next-generation Mi Mix smartphone have emerged online. The latest leak reveals the technical spec sheet of the upcoming smartphone and these appear to be genuine.

Well, the screenshot revealing the possible specifications of the Mi Mix 4 has been leaked by Mukul Sharma of StuffListings on Twitter. If this report turns out to be true, then this will be a powerful smartphone with great specifications. But we cannot consider the same to be authentic without an official confirmation from the company.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 specifications leak

As per the leaked specifications, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 is likely to be launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with a whopping 16GB RAM and 1TB storage space. While we have seen a few high-end smartphones with 1TB storage, the maximum RAM capacity we have seen is 12GB. So, if this turns out to be true, then the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone might be the first one to feature such a large chunk of RAM.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 specifications leaked, to come with UFS 3.1 storage https://t.co/7YLX3Rbp6K pic.twitter.com/hB0wdzJAkS — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) May 16, 2019

The smartphone is likely to arrive with 2K AMOLED display with a faster refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR10+ support. It is said to get the power from a capacious 4500mAh battery with the world's first 100W fast charging support. The report also reveals that there could be IP68 certification and a 64MP main camera sensor with the pixel binning technology having scored 115 points in DxO benchmark.

The leaked screenshot also shows the image of the device but it appears to be blurred intentionally to keep its design secretive. Apart from these, the screenshot does not divulge any other information about the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4. Being a flagship device, it might run the latest iteration of MIUI based on Android Q at the time of its launch. Given that the smartphone might be launched in the coming months, we can expect to hear more from the gossip mongers in the coming weeks.