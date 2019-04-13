Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 new leak suggest massive 60MP camera and foldable design News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Mi Mix 4 foldable smartphone has appeared on Alipay's smartphone rental page. The device is listed along with the Huawei Mate X foldable smartphone, Huawei P30, and Oppo Reno.

The foldable design is the next big thing which the smartphone industry is eyeing for. With Samsung and Huawei introducing their version of foldable smartphones, the other mainstream brands including Xiaomi and LG and others have also started working on their foldable smartphones.

We already have come across the teasers of upcoming Xiaomi foldable smartphones which are expected to be released in the second half of the year 2019. The Chinese tech giant had teased the device via two small video clips online. Now, the Xiaomi foldable device has been leaked again.

The upcoming Xiaomi foldable smartphone could be the Mi Mix 4, suggests a new leak. The Mi Mix 4 has appeared on Alipay's smartphone rental page. The device is listed along with the Huawei Mate X foldable smartphone, Huawei P30, and Oppo Reno smartphones.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 listing gives some insight into the device's hardware and specifications as well. In addition to the dual foldable design, the listing suggests a high-resolution 60MP camera sensor for photography. If that's the case, the Mi Mix 4 will definitely some premium photography experience.

Besides, the rumors related to the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 suggest that the flagship offering will sport a huge 6.5-inch display panel when in a folded state. Upon unfolding, the display will convert into a wide 10-inch panel. There will be a high-end Snapdragon 855 processor which could be clubbed with up to 10GB of RAM to handle multitasking with ease. In the software department, the device will ship with Android 9 Pie OS topped with MIUI 10 UI skin. Xiaomi is yet to confirm the leaked specifications of its upcoming foldable Mi Mix 4 smartphone. We are waiting for some concrete information to be available on the same and will keep you updated. So, stay tuned with us for the latest information on upcoming Mi Mix 4 and other new smartphones.

via