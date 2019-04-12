ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro receives new software update with March security patch

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro runs on MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie

    By
    |

    From the day of the first sale, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is selling like hot cakes in India, as the smartphone offers the best specifications, compared to other smartphones under Rs 20,000 price tag. Today, Xiaomi India has released a new software update (MIUI 10.2.8.0.PFGINXM) for the Redmi Note 7 Pro, which improves the overall performance of the smartphone, and also comes with Android Security patch for the month of March.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro receives new software update

     

    Along with the latest security patch, the MIUI 10.2.8.0.PFGINXM update fixes the Call time bubble overlapped with notification icons. For those who are currently on the latest stable build, the update weights at 324 MB and it will roll out via OTA update.

    If you do not receive an OTA update, then download the incremental update here and flash the same via updater app. Download the MIUI 10.2.8.0.PFGINXM incremental update based on Android 9 Pie here.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro quick specifications

    The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro has a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Note 7 Pro is one of the first smartphones from the company with a water-drop notch display, offering higher screen to body ratio, compared to previous Redmi smartphones. The base variant of the Redmi Note 7 Pro retails in India for Rs 13,999.

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC powers the smartphone with 4/6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot (hybrid solution). The Redmi Note 7 Pro has a dual camera setup with a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 13 MP selfie camera. Both cameras do support 4K video recording @30fps.

    Note 7 Pro has a big 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging (Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0) via USB type C with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.

     

    Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
