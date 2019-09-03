Xiaomi Planning To Launch Four New Smartphones With 108MP Camera Sensor News oi-Karan Sharma

Recently, Samsung introduced its latest 108MP 1/1.3inch ISOCELL Bright HMX image sensor which comes with a resolution of 12032x9024 pixels. Soon after smartphone maker Xiaomi confirmed that it is going to use the sensor in its upcoming smartphone and it would be the first one to use the 108MP sensor.

On the same grounds, a new report has surfaced on the internet that the company is working on four new smartphones which will be equipped with a 108MP primary rear camera.

According to the report, the company is adding support for four new devices with codename Tucana, Draco, Umi, and Cmi to its Mi Gallery app in MIUI. The report also suggests that these new phones are getting support for previewing images in 108MP resolution. Meanwhile, it is also possible that the devices belong to both Xiaomi and Redmi brands.

Just in case you don't know, Samsung's 108MP 1/1.33-inch sensor is capable of absorbing more light in low-light conditions, it is capable of imitating big-pixels sensors with the help of pixel-merging Tetracell technology. The sensor uses high ISO in a darker setting which delivers clear pictures by reducing the low-light noise.

The upcoming smartphone with 108MP sensor is not going to be the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, the XDA developers report suggest. Earlier reports have suggested that the Mi Mix 4 will be equipped with the Bright HMX sensor. However, the sources of those reports can't be trusted. Currently, the company has only teased the intention of launching a Mi branded device with 108MP sensor. Besides, the Xiaomi has not revealed anything about the device.

Do note that all this information are based out of reports and rumors, the company has not confirmed any of this. We recommend you to take the piece of information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official unveiling. We can expect some more information coming soon.

