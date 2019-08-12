Samsung Introduces World's First 108MP ISOCELL Bright HMX Smartphone Camera Sensor News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi recently teased the launch of a smartphone with 108MP image sensor. Now, Samsung has officially unveiled the world's first 108MP mobile camera sensor - the ISOCELL Bright HMX. Samsung has worked in collaboration with Xiaomi to develop this camera sensor and here is everything you need to know.

Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX 108MP Sensor Features

The latest camera sensor from Samsung offers more than 100 million pixels. According to the company, it is capable of taking photos with high amount of details even in extreme low-light conditions.

This is a 1/1.3-inch sensor with pixel-merging Tetracell technology that combines four pixels into one to take effective 27MP images. The sensor also supports smart ISO that also helps with low-light photography.

On to the videography, the camera is capable of capturing native 6K video at 30fps without any loss in the field of view resolution. Samsung will start mass-producing the sensor by the end of August.

It is also speculated that the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 will be the first smartphone to sport the 108MP camera sensor. The smartphone is expected to launch by the end of 2019. Just like the previous generation Mi MIX smartphones, the MIX 4 is expected to be a premium flagship smartphone.

Yongin Park, executive vice president of sensor business at Samsung Electronics said:

Samsung is continuously pushing for innovations in pixel and logic technologies to engineer our ISOCELL image sensors to capture the world as close to how our eyes perceive them. Through close collaboration with Xiaomi, ISOCELL Bright HMX is the first mobile image sensor to pack over 100 million pixels and delivers unparalleled color reproduction and stunning detail with advanced Tetracell and ISOCELL Plus technology.

Our Opinion On The 108MP ISOCELL Bright HMX Sensor

We have seen a lot of smartphones launching with 48MP camera in 2019. Lately, there are companies like Xiaomi and Realme that are working on 64MP camera sensors, and 108MP is expected to be seen on a lot of smartphones by the end of 2019.

