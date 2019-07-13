ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Mi A3 Official Renders Surfaces Online With 3.5mm Headphone Jack

    Just after hours of confirmation of the existence of the next generation Mi A series smartphone, a set of official renders of the Xiaomi Mi A3 have surfaced online, which does re-affirm the fact that the Xiaomi Mi A3 is indeed the re-branded version of the Xiaomi Mi CC9e.

    Xiaomi Mi A3 Official Renders Surfaces Online With Headphone Jack

     

    Xiaomi Mi 9 Like Flagship Design With Mid-Tier Specs

    The Xiaomi Mi A3 looks similar to the flagship Xiaomi Mi 9 with an all-glass unibody design, similar to other premium flagship smartphones of 2019. The Xiaomi Mi A3 has a triple camera setup at the rear-end, which looks similar to the camera setup found on the Mi 9 and the Mi CC9e. The Xiaomi Mi A3 will be available in at least three colors, including Blue, Grey, and White.

    As per the specifications are concerned, based on the leaks and speculations, the Xiaomi Mi A3 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, and this chipset is to be paired with at least 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The high-end variant of the Mi A3 might offer up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

    Xiaomi Mi A3 Official Renders Surfaces Online With Headphone Jack

    The Mi A3 will feature a 6.01-inch display with 720p resolution, protected by 2.5D curved glass with an embedded in-display fingerprint sensor. The camera array on the Mi A3 will feature a 48 MP primary camera, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. For the selfie camera, the device will use a 16 MP sensor with support for 1080p video recording capability.

     

    The Mi A3 does feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is a huge deal, as the Mi A2, does not have a headphone jack, and it looks like the company has rectified it's mistake by including the headphone jack on the successor model, the Mi A3. Lastly, the smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie with stock UI, and the entire thing will be powered by a 4030 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via USB Type-C port.

    Xiaomi Mi A3 Official Renders Surfaces Online With Headphone Jack

    What Do We Think About The Xiaomi Mi A3

    The Xiaomi Mi A3 looks like a great mid-tier smartphone, especially considering the fact that it comes with stock Android, 4030 mAh battery, AMOLED display, in-display fingerprint sensor and more. Considering the price of the Xiaomi Mi CC9e, the Mi A3 is expected to cost around Rs. 13,000 for the base variant in India.

