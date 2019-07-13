Xiaomi Mi A3 Officially Teased To Be A Camera Power House: Rebranded Mi CC9e? News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi has started to tease the launch of the next-generation Android One smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi A3 via various channels. The company claims that the Mi A series is coming back with a serious bang, and we a few leaks and renders suggests that the recently launched Xiaomi Mi CC9e is most likely to launch as the Xiaomi Mi A3 in select markets.

Best Selling Android One Series

According to a set of tweets from Xiaomi, the Mi A series from the company is the best selling Android One franchise in the world. To recall, as of now, Xiaomi has launched three Android One smartphones, which includes the Xiaomi Mi A1, Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite, and the Xiaomi Mi A2. Now, just like 2018, the company is expected to launch at least two Android One smartphones, namely, the Xiaomi Mi A3 and the Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite.

Our hit Mi A series is coming back with a serious bang! #PhotosWithoutLimits pic.twitter.com/ak2MycQN2m — Xiaomi #PhotosWithoutLimits (@Xiaomi) July 12, 2019

Xiaomi Mi A3 Specifications And Features

A previous leak suggested that the Xiaomi Mi A3 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, and if the Mi CC9e is indeed the rebranded Mi A3, then, the A3 moniker will be powered by the Snapdragon 665, and not the Snapdragon 730 SoC.

Based on the Xiaomi Mi CC9e, the Xiaomi Mi A3 will come with a 6.01-inch display OLED offering HD+ resolution with a dot drop notch and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC will power the device with at least 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

On to the optics, the Xiaomi Mi A3 is expected to feature a triple camera setup with a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. A 4,030 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with 18W fast charging support via USB type C port.

As the Xiaomi Mi A3 is an Android One device, the smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie OS with stock UI and is most likely to receive Android Q update by the end of 2019. As per the pricing is concerned, the Xiaomi Mi A3 is expected to cost similar to the Xiaomi Mi CC9e, which currently retails in China for Rs. 13,000 or 1299 Yuan.

Our Opinion On Xiaomi Mi A3

At the time of launch, the Xiaomi Mi A3 was definitely one of the best budget camera smartphones, and over the time there have been a lot of smartphones that got launched with the better camera setup. Xiaomi is likely to resurrect the best budget camera smartphone title with the launch of the Xiaomi Mi A3.

