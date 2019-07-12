Xiaomi Mi A3, Mi A3 Lite Powered By Snapdragon 730, And Snapdragon 675 In Pipeline News oi-Vivek

The Xiaomi Mi A2 is the last smartphone from Xiaomi to launch with stock Android UI. Now, according to a new report, the company is developing the Xiaomi Mi A3 and the Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite, which is expected to launch in the Q3 of 2019. According to the same report, the Mi A3 and the Mi A3 Lite will be powered by some of the industry-leading mid-tier chipsets.

Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite Will Be Powered By Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC

We already know how powerful is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, thanks to the smartphones like the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The raw power of the Snapdragon 675 SoC combined with the stock Android UI, the Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite is most likely to offer stellar performance upgrade compared to the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC.

For those who don't know about the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, it is an octa-core processor with 2 high-performance cores based on Kryo 460 architecture, based on A76 CPU that runs at 2.0 GHz, coupled with Adreno 612 GPU. The chipset is based on 11nm fabrication, so, it an efficient one as well.

Xiaomi Mi A3 Will Be Powered By Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 is the latest upper mid-tier chipset from Qualcomm, and the Redmi K20 is the first smartphone that might launch in India with the first chipset from Qualcomm, based on 8nm LPP architecture, which makes it an efficient one, when it comes to energy consumption.

In terms of CPU performance, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 once again has an octa-core solution with two high-performance cores based on Kryo 470 architecture with a clock speed of 2.2 GHz, and six efficient cores based on A55 ARM architecture. The chipset comes with Adreno 618 GPU, clocked at 700 MHz, which is most likely to offer smoother gameplay on almost any game available for the Android eco-system.

What Do We Think About The Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite And The Xiaomi Mi A3

It is good to know that Xiaomi is still considering to launch a smartphone with stock Android UI, as, some users really do not like the MIUI that comes with the majority of the Xiaomi/Redmi smartphones. The A-series smartphones from Xiaomi have always been known for packing powerful optics, and we are pumped up to see what the Mi A3 Lite and the Mi A3 might offer.

