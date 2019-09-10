Xiaomi MIUI 11 Leak: New Icons, Design, Features And More

can install the iteration of MIUI 11 on non-Xiaomi devices too.In a recent development, a slew of images of the MIUI 11 has been leaked online revealing the possible new icons and features such as ultra power saving mode, system-wide dark mode and more. These features are already a part of MIUI 10 and we are expecting to see other changes as it is the next iteration of the custom ROM.

Now, XDA Developers has spotted the new set of features of the MIUI 11 as the update has been rolled out accidentally to a slew of devices including Mi Mix 2S, Mi 6, and Redmi K20 Pro. Well, the download links for the closed beta version - MIUI 11 9.9.9 have been made publicly accessible. This lets users grab the firmware and flash the update on their devices.

The report further states that the build contains code overlaying the IMEI throughout the UI. So, the report has blurred some of the screenshots. Interestingly, it claims that users can install the iteration of MIUI 11 on non-Xiaomi devices too.

MIUI 11 – New Icons

As hinted earlier, the MIUI 11 has a new iconography. The new icons are quite colorful and does not appear to be in a consistent shape or size as stock Android 10.

MIUI 11 – New Design

MIUI 11's motto is "Empowering the productive" and the design uses empty white space and big text across the UI. This new design is seen across system apps. And, a reference to the same was spotted with the Mi 9 Pro 5G.

MIUI 11 – New Features

When it comes to features, we get to know that the MIUI 11 will bring new cross-device file sharing implementation. This is something that Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi are working on.

There appears to be new MIUI Always On Display features such as changing the text color over time automatically, adding a Kaleidoscope-style with five various patterns rotating each time the screen is turned on, and more customizable options. It appears to have a dynamic sounds feature, a redesigned file manager, dark mode scheduler, quick replies for a few messaging apps, and a new Xiaomi Community app.

Our Opinion

Well, this is a pre-release build of Xiaomi MIUI 11 and there is no confirmation if all these features and design changes will be a part of the final release. However, it would be great to witness all these features in the final MIUI 11 iteration.