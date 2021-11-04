Samsung Festival Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Galaxy S21

If you want to upgrade to a new smartphone, then you can get your hands on a slew of offerings including the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and more during the Samsung Festival Sale 2021 via the official website of the company in India. Check out the discounts and offers you can get from here.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Deal Price: Rs. 36,999 ; MRP: Rs. 74,999

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at discount during Samsung Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 36,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy Note20

Deal Price: Rs. 44,999 ; MRP: Rs. 86,000

Samsung Galaxy Note20 is available at discount during Samsung Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 44,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Deal Price: Rs. 149,999 ; MRP: Rs. 171,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is available at discount during Samsung Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 149,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Deal Price: Rs. 84,999 ; MRP: Rs. 95,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is available at discount during Samsung Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 84,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

Deal Price: Rs. 54,999 ; MRP: Rs. 83999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is available at discount during Samsung Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 54,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Deal Price: Rs. 95,999 ; MRP: Rs. 128,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is available at discount during Samsung Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 95,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (6GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 22,249 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (6GB RAM) is available at discount during Samsung Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 22,249 onwards during the sale.