Samsung Festival Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Galaxy S21
Samsung Festival Sale 2021 is the best time to purchase a slew of products from the South Korean tech giant including smartphones, tablets, TVs, ACs, etc. On account of the festival of Diwali, this sale is live from November 3 to November 10. There will be attractive discounts and offers including the highest online exchange value, no-cost EMI payment option up to 18 months, up to 10 percent instant cashback and up to Rs. 4,500 off on app purchase.
If you want to upgrade to a new smartphone, then you can get your hands on a slew of offerings including the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and more during the Samsung Festival Sale 2021 via the official website of the company in India. Check out the discounts and offers you can get from here.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 36,999 ; MRP: Rs. 74,999
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at discount during Samsung Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 36,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Note20
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 44,999 ; MRP: Rs. 86,000
Samsung Galaxy Note20 is available at discount during Samsung Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 44,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 149,999 ; MRP: Rs. 171,999
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is available at discount during Samsung Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 149,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 84,999 ; MRP: Rs. 95,999
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is available at discount during Samsung Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 84,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 54,999 ; MRP: Rs. 83999
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is available at discount during Samsung Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 54,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 95,999 ; MRP: Rs. 128,999
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is available at discount during Samsung Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 95,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (6GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 22,249 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (6GB RAM) is available at discount during Samsung Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 22,249 onwards during the sale.
