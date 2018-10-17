Dussehra and Vijayadashami offers: Get discounts on select smartphones

Flipkart and Amazon, India are still on demand due to their highly lucrative deals on some selected smartphones and other gadgets. Their Dussehra and Vijayadashmi offers have paved the pay for some users, who are still looking opportunistic to grab these special moments. You can purchase these devices at their greater discounted price option. There are couple more amazing offers that you can get on the handsets.

Flipkart users can avail some phones with offers like no cost EMI with better rate, much better exchange offers, great cashback offers, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card, brand warranty of one year, and more.

Even Amazon comes with couple of ideal deals with similar to that of Flipkart with exceptions like 100% Purchase Protection plan, and 10% instant discount on SBI. As a part of special offer, you also 50% cashback on your first online payment. For detailed information, you can visit the two portals.

23% off on Honor 7C

Key Specs 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
18% off on Apple iPhone 6

Key Specs 4.7-inch retina HD touchscreen with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density

8MP primary camera with auto focus and 1.2MP front facing camera

iOS 8, upgradable to iOS 10.3.2

1.4GHz A8 chip 64-bit architecture processor

1GB RAM

32GB internal memory and single nano SIM

1810mAH lithium-ion battery
29% off on Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Key Specs

6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and secondary 12MP camera

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery
10% off on Vivo V9 Pro

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery
12% off on Vivo Y83

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery
Vivo V11 Pro

Key Specs

6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

25MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery with fast charging
35% off on Lenovo K8 Note

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X23 with 64-bit processor with Mali T880 MP4 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with S5K5E2 sensor

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery with Turbo Charging
15% off on Realme 1

Key Specs

6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS

3410mAh battery
12% off on Huawei Nova 3i

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
28% off on Samsung Galaxy A8+

Key Specs

6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture

16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
20% off on Motorola Moto E5 Plus

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging, up to 18 hours of video playback
4% off on POCO F1

Key Specs

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G+ VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

4000mAh battery
15% off on Samsung Galaxy on8

Key Specs 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery
21% off on Motorola Moto X4

Key Specs

5.2 inch Full HD Display

4 GB RAM

64 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 2 TB

12MP + 8MP

16MP Front Camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Processor

Upgradable to Android - 8.0 Oreo

3000 mAh Battery