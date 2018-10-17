ENGLISH

Dussehra and Vijayadashami offers: Get discounts on select smartphones

    Flipkart and Amazon, India are still on demand due to their highly lucrative deals on some selected smartphones and other gadgets. Their Dussehra and Vijayadashmi offers have paved the pay for some users, who are still looking opportunistic to grab these special moments. You can purchase these devices at their greater discounted price option. There are couple more amazing offers that you can get on the handsets.

    Dussehra and Vijayadashami offers: Get discounts on select smartphones

    Flipkart users can avail some phones with offers like no cost EMI with better rate, much better exchange offers, great cashback offers, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card, brand warranty of one year, and more.

    Even Amazon comes with couple of ideal deals with similar to that of Flipkart with exceptions like 100% Purchase Protection plan, and 10% instant discount on SBI. As a part of special offer, you also 50% cashback on your first online payment. For detailed information, you can visit the two portals.

    23% off on Honor 7C

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery

     

    18% off on Apple iPhone 6

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 4.7-inch retina HD touchscreen with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution and 326 ppi pixel density
    • 8MP primary camera with auto focus and 1.2MP front facing camera
    • iOS 8, upgradable to iOS 10.3.2
    • 1.4GHz A8 chip 64-bit architecture processor
    • 1GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory and single nano SIM
    • 1810mAH lithium-ion battery

     

    29% off on Samsung Galaxy Note 8

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
    • Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and secondary 12MP camera
    • 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery

    10% off on Vivo V9 Pro

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

     

    12% off on Vivo Y83

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
    • 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    Vivo V11 Pro

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3,400mAh battery with fast charging

    35% off on Lenovo K8 Note

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X23 with 64-bit processor with Mali T880 MP4 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with S5K5E2 sensor
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh built-in battery with Turbo Charging

    15% off on Realme 1

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS
    • 3410mAh battery

    12% off on Huawei Nova 3i

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery

    28% off on Samsung Galaxy A8+

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture
    • 16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging

    20% off on Motorola Moto E5 Plus

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery with fast charging, up to 18 hours of video playback

    4% off on POCO F1

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G+ VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C
    • 4000mAh battery

    15% off on Samsung Galaxy on8

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

     

    21% off on Motorola Moto X4

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5.2 inch Full HD Display
    • 4 GB RAM
    • 64 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 2 TB
    • 12MP + 8MP
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Processor
    • Upgradable to Android - 8.0 Oreo
    • 3000 mAh Battery

