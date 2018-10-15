Buying guide: Best smartphones to buy under Rs. 15,000

It is always a budget that you often keep as a target while purchasing a device. Some users always defy the idea of spending too much chunks on phones, and instead go for saving for other important purposes.

It's not that people are less smarter than the ones who go for premium phones, but it's different mentality which separates their likenesses. Targeting common interest of the common users, we have shared a list of some devices which is priced under a range of Rs. 15,000. You can refer it and purchase accordingly.

The list has devices like Realme 2 Pro, Vivo V11 Pro, OPPO F9 Pro that come with a waterdrop notch screen featuring 91% screen to body ratio, better dual camera resolution with better front snapper with AI functions, seameless operation of face unlocking feature, powerful battery with VOOC charging technology, and more.

Whereas, few other devices like Xiaomi Mi A2 (Mi 6X), Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, Nokia 5.1 Plus (Nokia X5), and couple more have attributes like- Android P and Android Q updates, use of Stock Android making the games a breeze, and lot more.