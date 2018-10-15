Trending smartphones of last week: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1, Nokia 7.1 and more

In the last week consumers have seen some devices, though among these there are couple which have launched much before. It won't be a surprising fact that these handsets dwell the best of best features at their reasonable price option.

This is what makes them trending. Some of the smartphones that have stolen the show include- Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1, Nokia 7.1 and more. To be more specific about their features, we have introduced them in our list below.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro is the first one in the list which is already unveiled in Thailand, and is expected to launch on 28th November, 2018 in India. The device has created already enough buzz in the market due to its amazing attributes. It is Xiaomi's first handset to feature dual rear as well as dual front camera configurations.

Then you have the Nokia 7.1 which has been launched outside to India also has lot of interesting functions. Especially, it's the camera- the dual rear cameras with ZEISS optics deliver stunning shots, while the AI technology lets you add an artistic touch to every photo with 3D personas, masks and filters. You can enjoy wireless entertainment without compromising on sound quality by pairing your Nokia 7.1 with Nokia True Wireless Earbuds.

While, there are few older phones like Poco F1, Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) etc. which still give a tougher competition to several newly launched devices. These comprise features like tweaked version of MIUI 9.6 with added optimizations on top, liquid cool technology- an aided advantage to keep the device cool, triple digital camera lens, highly optimized graphics, and plenty more.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Key specs

6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Poco F1 Key specs

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with Samsung sensor

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G+ VoLTE

4000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Key specs

6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

2.2GHz Octa-Core processor

4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

24MP rear camera and 8MP Ultra Wide camera and 5MP camera

24MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with adaptive fast charging Samsung Galaxy S8 Key specs

5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3000 MAh Battery Nokia 7.1 Key specs

5.84-inch (2244 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ HDR 10 display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

3GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh battery with fast charging Huawei Honor 8X Key specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

20MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Oppo Realme 2 Pro Key specs

6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED flash and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh built-in battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Key specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Razer Phone 2 Key specs

5.72-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IGZO LCD UltraMotion display with 645 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU, Vapor Chamber Cooling

8GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB (UFS) storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP camera and 12MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite (Redmi 6 Pro) Key specs

5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery