Xiaomi Redmi 6A vs other Budget smartphones under Rs 8000

The Xiaomi Redmi 6A is the latest entry-level smartphone from Xiaomi, which offers a lot of interesting features at the price tag of Rs 5,999. The base variant of the Redmi 6A comes with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage with a dedicated micro SD card slot and a dual SIM card slot.
One interesting feature about the Xiaomi Redmi 6A is the fact that, the smartphone supports dual LTE or VoLTE, where the device can use two SIM cards with an active 4G network at the same time.
Similarly, smartphones like the Realme C1 comes with more interesting design choice (with a notch display), whereas the Yu Ace comes with a big battery, which can last up to 2 days on a single charge, whereas the Nokia 3 runs on stock Android OS. Here is a curated list of smartphones that offers significant innovations at the budget price point.
All the smartphones mentioned above have their own peculiarities, which makes them unique from one another, especially under Rs 8,000 price point.
Realme C1
Best Price of Realme C1
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) built-in battery
Honor 7A
Best Price of Honor 7A
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Honor 7S (Play 7)
Best Price of Honor 7S (Play 7)
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3020mAh built-in battery
Samsung Galaxy J2 2018
Best Price of Galaxy J2 2018
Key Specs
- 5-inch (960 × 540 pixels) qHD Super AMOLED display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2600mAh battery
Yu Ace
Best Price of Yu Ace
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Comio X1 Note
Best Price of Comio X1 Note
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D Curved Glass display
- 1.45GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT8735 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear cameras and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2900mAh battery
Asus Zenfone Lite L1
Best Price of Asus Zenfone Lite L1
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness, 800:1 contrast ratio
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
- 13 MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Nokia 3
Best Price of Nokia 3
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display, 450 nits brightness
- 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 2GBGB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera
- 8MP autofocus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2650mAh battery
Panasonic Eluga Ray 600
Best Price of Panasonic Eluga Ray 600
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739WA 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP primary rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Honor Holly 4
Best Price of Honor Holly 4
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3020mAh (typical) battery