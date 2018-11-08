Xiaomi Redmi 6A vs other Budget smartphones under Rs 8000

The Xiaomi Redmi 6A is the latest entry-level smartphone from Xiaomi, which offers a lot of interesting features at the price tag of Rs 5,999. The base variant of the Redmi 6A comes with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage with a dedicated micro SD card slot and a dual SIM card slot.

One interesting feature about the Xiaomi Redmi 6A is the fact that, the smartphone supports dual LTE or VoLTE, where the device can use two SIM cards with an active 4G network at the same time.

Similarly, smartphones like the Realme C1 comes with more interesting design choice (with a notch display), whereas the Yu Ace comes with a big battery, which can last up to 2 days on a single charge, whereas the Nokia 3 runs on stock Android OS. Here is a curated list of smartphones that offers significant innovations at the budget price point.

All the smartphones mentioned above have their own peculiarities, which makes them unique from one another, especially under Rs 8,000 price point.

Realme C1

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) built-in battery

Honor 7A

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery

Honor 7S (Play 7)

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3020mAh built-in battery

Samsung Galaxy J2 2018

Key Specs

5-inch (960 × 540 pixels) qHD Super AMOLED display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2600mAh battery

Yu Ace

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Comio X1 Note

Key Specs

6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D Curved Glass display

1.45GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT8735 processor with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear cameras and 5MP secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2900mAh battery

Asus Zenfone Lite L1

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness, 800:1 contrast ratio

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

13 MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery

Nokia 3

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display, 450 nits brightness

1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU

2GBGB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera

8MP autofocus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2650mAh battery

Panasonic Eluga Ray 600

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.3GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739WA 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP primary rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Honor Holly 4

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3020mAh (typical) battery