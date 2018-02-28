Xiaomi Redmi note 5 pro Vs other mid-range smartphones

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 5 went on sale today at 12 PM via Flipkart and Mi.com. Similar to the first sale, even today these smartphones went out of stock within a few minutes. This is not too surprising as the Redmi Note 5 Pro is priced affordably at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,999 despite offering advanced specifications.
Given that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro went on sale today and created a massive demand for it among consumers, we have curated a list of smartphones those exist in the same range that actually feel the heat due to this Xiaomi phone.
The device with a capable spec sheet is a real challenge for many others and you can take a look at those models from here.
Honor 7X
Best Price of Honor 7X
Key specs
- 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy On Max
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy On Max
Key specs
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core (2.39GHz + 1.69GHz) 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Samsung Pay Mini
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash,
- 13MP front camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Nokia 6
Best Price of Nokia 6
Key specs
- 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display
- 1.2 GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Speaker
- Dual SIM
- 16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Dolby Digital
- 3000mAh Battery
Lenovo K8 Note
Best Price of Rs 11,999
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X23 with 64-bit processor with Mali T880 MP4 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with S5K5E2 sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery with Turbo Charging
Motorola Moto G5S Plus
Best Price of Moto G5S Plus
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP (RGB) + 13MP (monochrome) dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera with flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
10.or G 64GB
Best Price of 10.or G
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP (RGB) + 13MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3910mAh (minimum) battery
Oppo A83
Best Price of Oppo A83
Key specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3180mAh (typical) / 3090mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Y1
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Y1
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display, 450 nits brightness
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 8, upgradable to MIUI 9
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Gionee A1
Best Price of Gionee A1
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4010mAh battery with fast charging
Micromax Selfie 3 E460
Best Price of Micromax Selfie 3 E460
Key specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB DDR3 RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, Sony sensor
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash, Samsung sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Alcatel A7
Best Price of Alcatel A7
Key specs
- 5.5 Inch FHD Touch Screen Display
- 1.5GHz Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 16 MP Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera With Flash
- WiFi/4G VoLTE/Bluetooth4.2
- 4000mAh Battery
Honor Holly 4 Plus
Best Price of Honor Holly 4 Plus
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh (typical) / 4000mAh (minimum) battery
