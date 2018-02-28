Xiaomi Redmi note 5 pro Vs other mid-range smartphones

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 5 went on sale today at 12 PM via Flipkart and Mi.com. Similar to the first sale, even today these smartphones went out of stock within a few minutes. This is not too surprising as the Redmi Note 5 Pro is priced affordably at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,999 despite offering advanced specifications.

Given that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro went on sale today and created a massive demand for it among consumers, we have curated a list of smartphones those exist in the same range that actually feel the heat due to this Xiaomi phone.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro First Impressions

The device with a capable spec sheet is a real challenge for many others and you can take a look at those models from here.

Honor 7X Best Price of Honor 7X

Key specs 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy On Max Best Price of Samsung Galaxy On Max

Key specs 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display

MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core (2.39GHz + 1.69GHz) 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

Samsung Pay Mini

13MP rear camera with LED flash,

13MP front camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Key specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

Expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery Nokia 6 Best Price of Nokia 6

Key specs 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display

1.2 GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Speaker

Dual SIM

16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Dolby Digital

3000mAh Battery Lenovo K8 Note Best Price of Rs 11,999

Key specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X23 with 64-bit processor with Mali T880 MP4 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with S5K5E2 sensor

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery with Turbo Charging Motorola Moto G5S Plus Best Price of Moto G5S Plus

Key specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP (RGB) + 13MP (monochrome) dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera with flash, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging 10.or G 64GB Best Price of 10.or G

Key specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP (RGB) + 13MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3910mAh (minimum) battery Oppo A83 Best Price of Oppo A83

Key specs 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display

2.5GHz Octa-Core processor

4GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3180mAh (typical) / 3090mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Y1

Key specs 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display, 450 nits brightness

1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 8, upgradable to MIUI 9

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Gionee A1 Best Price of Gionee A1

Key specs 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB Internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4010mAh battery with fast charging Micromax Selfie 3 E460 Best Price of Micromax Selfie 3 E460

Key specs 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display

1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB DDR3 RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, Sony sensor

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash, Samsung sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Alcatel A7 Best Price of Alcatel A7

Key specs 5.5 Inch FHD Touch Screen Display

1.5GHz Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual SIM

16 MP Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

8MP Front Camera With Flash

WiFi/4G VoLTE/Bluetooth4.2

4000mAh Battery Honor Holly 4 Plus Best Price of Honor Holly 4 Plus

Key specs 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4100mAh (typical) / 4000mAh (minimum) battery

