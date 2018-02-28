Subscribe to Gizbot
How-To

Xiaomi Redmi note 5 pro Vs other mid-range smartphones

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is a real challenge for a slew of phones given here.

Written By:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 5 went on sale today at 12 PM via Flipkart and Mi.com. Similar to the first sale, even today these smartphones went out of stock within a few minutes. This is not too surprising as the Redmi Note 5 Pro is priced affordably at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,999 despite offering advanced specifications.

Given that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro went on sale today and created a massive demand for it among consumers, we have curated a list of smartphones those exist in the same range that actually feel the heat due to this Xiaomi phone.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro First Impressions

The device with a capable spec sheet is a real challenge for many others and you can take a look at those models from here.

Honor 7X

Best Price of Honor 7X
Key specs

  • 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
  • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
  • 4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
  • 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery

 

Samsung Galaxy On Max

Best Price of Samsung Galaxy On Max
Key specs

  • 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display
  • MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core (2.39GHz + 1.69GHz) 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 32GB internal memory
  • expandable up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM
  • Samsung Pay Mini
  • 13MP rear camera with LED flash,
  • 13MP front camera with LED flash
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3300mAh battery

 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Key specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio
  • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
  • Expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
  • 13MP rear camera with PDAF
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery

 

Nokia 6

Best Price of Nokia 6
Key specs

  • 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display
  • 1.2 GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor
  • 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
  • Dual Speaker
  • Dual SIM
  • 16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
  • 8MP Front Camera
  • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
  • Dolby Digital
  • 3000mAh Battery

 

Lenovo K8 Note

Best Price of Rs 11,999
Key specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
  • Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X23 with 64-bit processor with Mali T880 MP4 GPU
  • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
  • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with S5K5E2 sensor
  • 13MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh built-in battery with Turbo Charging

 

Motorola Moto G5S Plus

Best Price of Moto G5S Plus
Key specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
  • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1 (Nougat)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
  • 13MP (RGB) + 13MP (monochrome) dual rear cameras
  • 8MP front-facing camera with flash, f/2.0 aperture
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging

 

10.or G 64GB

Best Price of 10.or G
Key specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
  • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
  • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
  • 13MP (RGB) + 13MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras
  • 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh (typical) / 3910mAh (minimum) battery

 

Oppo A83

Best Price of Oppo A83
Key specs

  • 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display
  • 2.5GHz Octa-Core processor
  • 4GB RAM
  • 32GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3180mAh (typical) / 3090mAh (minimum) battery

 

Xiaomi Redmi Y1

Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Y1
Key specs

  • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display, 450 nits brightness
  • 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
  • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
  • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 8, upgradable to MIUI 9
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF
  • 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery

 

Gionee A1

Best Price of Gionee A1
Key specs

  • 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display
  • 2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB Internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4010mAh battery with fast charging

 

Micromax Selfie 3 E460

Best Price of Micromax Selfie 3 E460
Key specs

  • 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
  • 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
  • 3GB DDR3 RAM
  • 32GB storage
  • expandable memory with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, Sony sensor
  • 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash, Samsung sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3000mAh battery

 

Alcatel A7

Best Price of Alcatel A7
Key specs

  • 5.5 Inch FHD Touch Screen Display
  • 1.5GHz Octa-Core Processor
  • 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
  • Dual SIM
  • 16 MP Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
  • 8MP Front Camera With Flash
  • WiFi/4G VoLTE/Bluetooth4.2
  • 4000mAh Battery

 

Honor Holly 4 Plus

Best Price of Honor Holly 4 Plus
Key specs

  • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
  • Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
  • 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4100mAh (typical) / 4000mAh (minimum) battery

 

