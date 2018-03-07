Xiaomi Redmi Note 5's next sale is on March 14: Other phones with same specs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is one of the most feature loaded budget Android smartphone you can buy today in the Indian market. Priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB variant, Redmi Note 5 makes for an excellent budget handset.

But there's one big issue with the new Redmi device. No, it's not related to smartphone's performance but with the Xiaomi's flash sale model. With great demand, it gets really tough to get your hands on the smartphone.

SEE ALSO: Upcoming Xiaomi smartphones and TVs in India

Fret not, we have a good new for you. If you have missed the previous flash sale, you can try your luck in the next sale, which is due on March 14.

However, if you still don't believe in your luck, here are some other smartphones with similar specifications that can be a good alternative to Redmi Note 5. Have a look.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!