Xiaomi Redmi Note 5's next sale is on March 14: Other phones with same specs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is one of the most feature loaded budget Android smartphone you can buy today in the Indian market. Priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB variant, Redmi Note 5 makes for an excellent budget handset.
But there's one big issue with the new Redmi device. No, it's not related to smartphone's performance but with the Xiaomi's flash sale model. With great demand, it gets really tough to get your hands on the smartphone.
Fret not, we have a good new for you. If you have missed the previous flash sale, you can try your luck in the next sale, which is due on March 14.
However, if you still don't believe in your luck, here are some other smartphones with similar specifications that can be a good alternative to Redmi Note 5. Have a look.
Oppo A71 2018
Best Price of Oppo A71 2018
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with ARM Mali-T830 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 13MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
Samsung Galaxy On Nxt
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy On Nxt
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Micromax Selfie 3 E460
Best Price of Micromax Selfie 3 E460
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB DDR3 RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, Sony sensor
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash, Samsung sensor
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt 32GB
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture
- 5MP front camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Alcatel A7
Best Price of Alcatel A7
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch FHD Touch Screen Display
- 1.5GHz Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 16 MP Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera With Flash
- WiFi/4G VoLTE/Bluetooth4.2
- FM Radio
- USB Type-C
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4000mAh Battery
Nokia 5 3GB RAM
Best Price of Nokia 5
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display, 500 nits brightness
- 1.4 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB / 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP autofocus rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP autofocus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Sony Xperia R1
Best Price of Sony Xperia R1
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB (UFS) storage (R1)
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2620mAh built-in battery
Lava Z90
Best Price of Lava Z90
Key Specs
- 5.2 Inch HD TFT Touchscreen Display
- 1.3GHz Quad Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 8MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera With Flash
- 4G VoLTE /WiFi/Bluetooth 4.0/FM Radio
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 2750 MAh Battery
Honor Holly 4
Best Price of Honor Holly 4
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3020mAh (typical) battery
InFocus Snap 4
Best Price of InFocus Snap 4
Key Specs
- 5.2 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
- 1.5GHz MT6750N Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- 13MP + 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- Dual 8 MP Front Camera For Background Blur
- Dual SIM
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.1
- FM Radio
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3000 MAh Battery
Motorola Moto E4 Plus
Best Price of Moto E4 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with 650MHz Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 3GBRAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- 13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP fixed focus front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh built-in battery with 10W rapid charging
Motorola Moto G5S
Best Price of Moto G5S
Key Specs
- 5.2 Inch FHD Display
- 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- 16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- VoLTE/WiFi
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Water Repellent Coating
- Turbo Charging
- 3000 MAh battery
