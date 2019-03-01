ENGLISH

    Redmi Note 7 vs other budget smartphones available under Rs. 10,000

    By
    |

    Xiami's Redmi Note 7 is launched and the handset looks a real deal in terms of quality feature sets. It features a whopping 48MP camera sensor at the rear which makes it a highly distinguished smartphone. Falling around a price point of Rs. 10K, the handset looks absolute stunner to feature such a camera setup. In addition, there are a few other budget-friendly devices which you will definitely not like to miss. Take a look at the list below.

    The Redmi Note 7 features FHD+ display and uses an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC that offers smoother service. Also, it is equipped with a 4000 mAh battery which comes with Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. On the other hand, you have the Samsung Galaxy M10 which is a perfect budget-friendly phone.

    The device looks unique due to its incorporating of infinity- V display. It features a great battery backup, giving you half of a day in a single charge. Then you have the Realme U1 which is the first smartphone to come with the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. It is a selfie-centric smartphone, which can reproduce high-quality selfies with features like bokeh effect, and beauty mode.

    There are a few more phones which you will find in our list which also come along with some better aspects.

    Samsung Galaxy M10

    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 TFT display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and MP ultra-wide angle camera
    • 5MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLT
    • 3430mAh battery

    Realme U1

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2350 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 Full HD+ IPS display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) based on ColorOS 5.2
    • 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    Realme 2

    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    OPPO A3s

    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    Honor 9N

    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 85% NTSC color gamut, 450 nits brightness
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB /6GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 8MP / 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery with fast charging

    Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 6 Inch HD+ Infinity Display
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Processor
    • 2GB/3GB RAM With 16GB/32GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • 3300 MAh battery

    Nokia 5.1 Plus (Nokia X5)

    Key Specs

    • 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery

    Samsung Galaxy J6

    Key Specs

    • 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Asus Zenfone Max M2

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Honor 8C

    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
    • 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    Realme C1 2019 3GB RAM

    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh (typical) built-in battery

    Story first published: Friday, March 1, 2019, 15:46 [IST]
