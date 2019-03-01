Redmi Note 7 vs other budget smartphones available under Rs. 10,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Xiami's Redmi Note 7 is launched and the handset looks a real deal in terms of quality feature sets. It features a whopping 48MP camera sensor at the rear which makes it a highly distinguished smartphone. Falling around a price point of Rs. 10K, the handset looks absolute stunner to feature such a camera setup. In addition, there are a few other budget-friendly devices which you will definitely not like to miss. Take a look at the list below.

The Redmi Note 7 features FHD+ display and uses an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC that offers smoother service. Also, it is equipped with a 4000 mAh battery which comes with Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. On the other hand, you have the Samsung Galaxy M10 which is a perfect budget-friendly phone.

The device looks unique due to its incorporating of infinity- V display. It features a great battery backup, giving you half of a day in a single charge. Then you have the Realme U1 which is the first smartphone to come with the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. It is a selfie-centric smartphone, which can reproduce high-quality selfies with features like bokeh effect, and beauty mode.

There are a few more phones which you will find in our list which also come along with some better aspects.

Samsung Galaxy M10 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M10

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 TFT display

Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and MP ultra-wide angle camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLT

3430mAh battery Realme U1 Best Price of Realme U1

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2350 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 Full HD+ IPS display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo) based on ColorOS 5.2

13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Realme 2 Best Price of Realme 2

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery OPPO A3s Best Price of OPPO A3s

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery Honor 9N Best Price of Honor 9N

Key Specs

5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 85% NTSC color gamut, 450 nits brightness

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB /6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP / 16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus

Key Specs

6 Inch HD+ Infinity Display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Processor

2GB/3GB RAM With 16GB/32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With LED Flash

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

3300 MAh battery Nokia 5.1 Plus (Nokia X5) Best Price of Nokia 5.1 Plus

Key Specs

5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy J6 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J6

Key Specs

5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Asus Zenfone Max M2 Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max M2

Key Specs

6.3-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory upto 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Honor 8C Best Price of Honor 8C

Key Specs

6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Realme C1 2019 3GB RAM Best Price of Realme C1

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) built-in battery