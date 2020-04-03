Xiaomi And Redmi Smartphones Received Price Hike In India

As the GST revision has been implemented, Xiaomi has announced that the new pricing will be reflected on Mi.com. In addition to Xiaomi, other brands have also has announced price hikes on their devices. We have already seen the list of smartphones from Samsung, Apple and others that have got a price hike.

Now, we will take a look at the Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones that have received the price hike due to the GST rate revision in India here. Notably, this might come as a disappointment for many Redmi fans as these increase their cost considerably.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, which is yet to go on sale in India comes in three variants. The base variant with 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM will be priced at Rs. 16,499 instead of Rs. 14,999. The mid-variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM will be priced at Rs. 17,999 instead of Rs. 16,999, and the high-end variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM will be priced at Rs. 19,999 instead of Rs. 18,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro

The Redmi Note 9 Pro base variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM is now priced at Rs. 13,999 instead of Rs. 12,999 and the high-end variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM is now priced at Rs. 16,999 instead of Rs. 15,999.

Redmi K20

The Redmi K20 with 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM is priced at Rs. 21,999 instead of Rs. 19,999 and the device with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 24,999 instead of Rs. 22,999.

Redmi K20 Pro

The base variant of Redmi K20 Pro featuring 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 26,999 instea of its previous pricing of Rs. 24,999 and the high-end variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM is priced at Rs. 29,999, which is higher from its previous cost of Rs. 27,999.

Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3 comes in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM. These are priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999 after the revision.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

The Redmi Note 8 Pro has been launched in three memory configurations. The entry-level model with 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM is priced at Rs. 15,999 and not Rs. 14,999, the mid-variant is priced at Rs. 16,999 and not Rs. 15,999 and the high-end variant is priced at Rs. 18,999 and not Rs. 17,999.

Redmi Note 8

The Redmi Note 8 comes with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM priced at Rs. 10,999 instead of Rs. 10,499 and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at Rs. 13,999 instead of Rs. 12,999.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

The Redmi Note 7 Pro base variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM is priced at Rs. 10,999 instead of Rs. 10,999, the mid-variant with 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM is priced at Rs. 12,999 and the high-end variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 13,999.

Redmi 8

Redmi 8 featuring 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM is priced at Rs. 8,999 and not Rs. 7,999 as before.

Redmi 8A Dual

Redmi 8A Dual comes in two variants - the base model has 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM priced at Rs.. 6,999 instead of Rs. 6,499 and high-end model with 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM priced at Rs. 7,999 instead of Rs. 6,999.

Redmi 8A

Redmi 8A features 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM and is priced at Rs. 6,999, which is higher than its previous pricing of Rs. 6,499.

Redmi 7A

Redmi 7A has been launched in two variants � 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM and 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM priced at Rs. 6,499 and Rs. 6,699 instead of Rs. 5,999 and Rs. 6,199.

Redmi Go

The Android Go smartphone from Redmi features 1GB RAM + 16GB ROM and is priced at Rs. 4,999 instead of Rs. 4,499.