Xolo Era 1X Pro launched at Rs 5,888: Threat to budget smartphones

Home-grown brand Xolo has recently launched an entry-level smartphone called Era 1X Pro. The successor of last year's Era 1X is claimed to selfie-centric smartphone as it is fitted with a dual LED flash at the front along with the 5MP selfie camera at the front.

Other notable features include 4G VoLTE support and Android Marshmallow OS out of the box. Speaking of other specifications, the Xolo Era 1X Pro is powered by a 1.5GHz Quad-core processor of unknown chipset paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage.

The storage space can be further expanded up to 32GB using a microSD card. The device sports a 5-inch HD display with the resolution density of 720p.

As mentioned above, the front camera is a 5MP sensor and there is an 8MP rear camera with LED flash. The entire package draws the necessary power from a 2500mAh Li-Po battery. As for the pricing and availability details, the device is priced at Rs. 5,888.

The Xolo Era 1X Pro definitely has some decent features but there are many other entry-level smartphones available in the market. Here we have compiled a list containing all the smartphone that fall in same price range. The list has it all, specs, features and the pricing details. Scroll down to read on.

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G Buy At Price of Rs 5,290

Key Features

a 5-inch IPS LCD HD (720 x 1,280 pixels) display

runs on Android v7.0 (Nougat) OS

a 1.25GHz Quad-Core processor

A 5MP Rear camera

8GB internal memory

external slot can read

microSD card up to 32GB

a 2,300mAh Li-ion battery Motorola Moto C Plus Buy At Price of Rs 6,999

Key Features 5 inch HD Display

Android Nougat 7.0

Stock Android Version

2 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 32 GB

8MP Rear Camera

2MP Front Camera

Mediatek MTK6737 Quad Core 1.3Ghz Processor

Front and Rear Flash

4000 mAh Battery Motorola Moto C Buy At Price of Rs 5,918

Key Features

5.0 inches TFT capacitive touchscreen

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Quad-core 1.1 GHz Cortex-A53

Mediatek MT6737M

8 GB, 1 GB RAM - 3G model

16 GB, 1 GB RAM - LTE model

5 MP rear camera

2 MP Front Camera

Removable Li-Po 2350 mAh battery Karbonn Aura Power 4G Plus Buy At Price of Rs 5,900

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.325 GHz quad-core processor

1GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

5MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Videocon Krypton 22 Buy At Price of Rs 5,999

Key Features

a 5-inch TFT display which has a screen resolution of 480 x 854 pixels

a 1.1GHz quad-core Cortex A53 processor

runs on Android v7.0 (Nougat) operating system

2GB of RAM

8MP Rear Camera

A 5MP selfie shooter

2450 mAh Battery Intex Aqua Crystal Plus Buy At Price of Rs 5,799

Key Features

5 Inch HD Touchscreen Display

1.25 GHz Quad-Core MT6737 Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

Dual Micro + Nano SIM

4G VoLTE/WiFi

2100 MAh Battery Intex Aqua S3 Buy At Price of Rs 5,777

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.3GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832A processor with 512MHz Mali MP2 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera,

4G VoLTE

2450mAh battery