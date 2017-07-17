Xolo Era 1X Pro launched at Rs 5,888: Threat to budget smartphones

Home-grown brand Xolo has recently launched an entry-level smartphone called Era 1X Pro. The successor of last year's Era 1X is claimed to selfie-centric smartphone as it is fitted with a dual LED flash at the front along with the 5MP selfie camera at the front.
Other notable features include 4G VoLTE support and Android Marshmallow OS out of the box. Speaking of other specifications, the Xolo Era 1X Pro is powered by a 1.5GHz Quad-core processor of unknown chipset paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage.
The storage space can be further expanded up to 32GB using a microSD card. The device sports a 5-inch HD display with the resolution density of 720p.
As mentioned above, the front camera is a 5MP sensor and there is an 8MP rear camera with LED flash. The entire package draws the necessary power from a 2500mAh Li-Po battery. As for the pricing and availability details, the device is priced at Rs. 5,888.
The Xolo Era 1X Pro definitely has some decent features but there are many other entry-level smartphones available in the market. Here we have compiled a list containing all the smartphone that fall in same price range. The list has it all, specs, features and the pricing details. Scroll down to read on.
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Buy At Price of Rs 5,290
Key Features
- a 5-inch IPS LCD HD (720 x 1,280 pixels) display
- runs on Android v7.0 (Nougat) OS
- a 1.25GHz Quad-Core processor
- A 5MP Rear camera
- 8GB internal memory
- external slot can read
- microSD card up to 32GB
- a 2,300mAh Li-ion battery
Motorola Moto C Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Features
- 5 inch HD Display
- Android Nougat 7.0
- Stock Android Version
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 32 GB
- 8MP Rear Camera
- 2MP Front Camera
- Mediatek MTK6737 Quad Core 1.3Ghz Processor
- Front and Rear Flash
- 4000 mAh Battery
Motorola Moto C
Buy At Price of Rs 5,918
Key Features
- 5.0 inches TFT capacitive touchscreen
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Quad-core 1.1 GHz Cortex-A53
- Mediatek MT6737M
- 8 GB, 1 GB RAM - 3G model
- 16 GB, 1 GB RAM - LTE model
- 5 MP rear camera
- 2 MP Front Camera
- Removable Li-Po 2350 mAh battery
Karbonn Aura Power 4G Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 5,900
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.325 GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Videocon Krypton 22
Buy At Price of Rs 5,999
Key Features
- a 5-inch TFT display which has a screen resolution of 480 x 854 pixels
- a 1.1GHz quad-core Cortex A53 processor
- runs on Android v7.0 (Nougat) operating system
- 2GB of RAM
- 8MP Rear Camera
- A 5MP selfie shooter
- 2450 mAh Battery
Intex Aqua Crystal Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 5,799
Key Features
- 5 Inch HD Touchscreen Display
- 1.25 GHz Quad-Core MT6737 Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- Dual Micro + Nano SIM
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- 2100 MAh Battery
Intex Aqua S3
Buy At Price of Rs 5,777
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832A processor with 512MHz Mali MP2 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera,
- 4G VoLTE
- 2450mAh battery