Google Pixel 3 and 3XL listed with new 'Not Pink' color ahead of official launch

Google is gearing up to launch its upcoming flagship smartphone which will be the third-generation of the Pixel smartphones. There are already many rumors and specification on the web about the smartphone. Now it has been reported that the flagship phones are listed on Canadian Carrier Freedom Mobile which revealed a new color variant known as 'Not Pink'. This will be an additional color to the black and white.

The listing has also revealed the complete specification of the smartphones. The Carrier is also offering a Google Pixel stand as a gift for the one who is going to pre-order the phone. The listing also disclosed the price of both the smartphone. However, it didn't mention anything about the second camera which we can see on the front. We can safely expect it to be an IR face unlock camera for unlocking the smartphone by reading Face ID.

According to the listing, the Pixel 3 with 64GB storage is priced at CA$ 999 ($ 771 / Rs 57,115 approx). The Pixel 3 128GB variant comes with a price tag of CA$ 1,129 ($ 871 / Rs 64,550 approx). On the other hand, the top-notch model the Pixel 3 XL 64GB will cost you CA$ 1,129 ($ 871/ Rs 64,550 approx). Pixel 3 XL with 128GB is listed for CA$ 1,259 ($ 971 / Rs 71,980 approx).

Google Pixel 3 expected specifications

According to listing the Pixel 3 flaunts a 5.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, with Adreno 630 GPU. The smartphone will be backed by a 4GB RAM and, 64GB / 128GB storage.

On the optical front, the phone will sport single rear camera with a 12.2MP rear camera with an LED flash, OIS, EIS, 4K video recording support. At the front, the Pixel 3 will house an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

There will be a fingerprint scanner on the back panel and the phone will be fueled by a 2915 mAh battery with fast charging. It will run on Android 9.0 Pie.

Google Pixel 3 XL expected specifications

The Google Pixel 3XL will pack a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with Adreno 630 GPU. The smartphone will be backed by a 4GB RAM and 64GB / 128GB storage.

On the camera part, the Pixel 3XL will sport a12.2MP rear camera with an LED flash, OIS, EIS, and 4K video recording. On the front, it will house an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

It will be fueled by a 3430 mAh battery with fast charging support and runs on Android 9.0 Pie.