HP Spectre x360 2022 Laptops To Launch On 14th June In India

HP India is all set to launch the latest HP Spectre x360 2022 series of premium thin-and-light notebooks in India. This time around, the latest generation of HP Spectre x360 laptops will be based on the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors and they are also expected to come with Intel Evo certification.

HP will officially launch the HP Spectre x360 2022 on the 14th of June in an online event. The company has sent the press invite for the same, where, the brand will announce the new thin-and-light laptops to take on the competition.

The 2022 variant of the HP Spectre x360 will come in two sizes. The base model of the HP Spectre x360 will have a 13.5-inch screen with up to 3K resolution, while the 16-inch variant of the HP Spectre x360 will offer a 3K IPS LCD or a 4K OLED display with up to a peak brightness of 500nits.

The 13.5-inch model will use the power-efficient Intel Core i5-1235U or the Intel Core i7-1255U CPU with the integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. Similarly, the bigger 16-inch variant will come with Intel Core i7-1260P or the more powerful gaming laptop-grade Intel Core i7-12700H processor.

All variants of the HP Spectre x360 2022 laptops will offer at least 8GB of RAM, while the high-end models can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM. Similarly, when it comes to storage, there will be at least a 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD and the HP Spectre x360 2022 laptops will also be available with 1TB or even 2TB SSD.

The HP Spectre x360 2022 will be a thin-and-light laptop and will offer the latest wireless standards such as Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. Given the form factor of the HP Spectre x360 2022 series, there will be no physical RJ45 ethernet port. However, the 16-inch HP Spectre x360 2022 will have a full-sized HDMI 2.1 port and a USB-A port with USB 3.2 Gen 1 speeds.

Pricing And Availability

As the HP Spectre x360 2022 is already available in select markets, we expect the price of the 13.5-inch to start around Rs. 80,000, while the 16-inch HP Spectre x360 2022 is likely to cost over Rs. 1,00,000, and the high-end model with 4K display with i7 H series processor might cost over Rs. 2,00,000.

