Just In
- 19 min ago Oppo K10 5G India Launch On June 8; To Go On Sale Via Flipkart
- 1 hr ago Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale: Discount Offers On Electronics And Accessories
- 2 hrs ago Xiaomi India Gets New Boss: Manu Kumar Jain Promoted To A Global Role
- 3 hrs ago Exclusive: What Makes Amazon Pay Easy And Safe Payment Platform
Don't Miss
- Travel Instagram-Worthy Monsoon Travel Destinations In India
- Movies The Massive Combo BoyapatiRAPO Film Launched With Puja Ceremony
- Sports Swiatek vs Gauff French Open 2022 Women's Final: Live Streaming, Date, IST Time, H2H, Match Prediction
- News Necks for sex: How giraffes evolved
- Automobiles Top 10 Best-Selling Car Brands In India May 2022 - Tata Pips Hyundai To Second Spot
- Finance Mukesh Ambani Becomes Asia's Richest Man After Major Jump In Shares, Surpasses This Indian Industrialist
- Education CGSOS Result 2022 Declared For 10th, 12th At sos.cg.nic.in, Download CG Open School Result Here
- Lifestyle What Is Subfecundity In Couples? Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors, Treatments And Management
HP Spectre x360 2022 Laptops To Launch On 14th June In India
HP India is all set to launch the latest HP Spectre x360 2022 series of premium thin-and-light notebooks in India. This time around, the latest generation of HP Spectre x360 laptops will be based on the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors and they are also expected to come with Intel Evo certification.
HP will officially launch the HP Spectre x360 2022 on the 14th of June in an online event. The company has sent the press invite for the same, where, the brand will announce the new thin-and-light laptops to take on the competition.
The 2022 variant of the HP Spectre x360 will come in two sizes. The base model of the HP Spectre x360 will have a 13.5-inch screen with up to 3K resolution, while the 16-inch variant of the HP Spectre x360 will offer a 3K IPS LCD or a 4K OLED display with up to a peak brightness of 500nits.
The 13.5-inch model will use the power-efficient Intel Core i5-1235U or the Intel Core i7-1255U CPU with the integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. Similarly, the bigger 16-inch variant will come with Intel Core i7-1260P or the more powerful gaming laptop-grade Intel Core i7-12700H processor.
All variants of the HP Spectre x360 2022 laptops will offer at least 8GB of RAM, while the high-end models can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM. Similarly, when it comes to storage, there will be at least a 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD and the HP Spectre x360 2022 laptops will also be available with 1TB or even 2TB SSD.
The HP Spectre x360 2022 will be a thin-and-light laptop and will offer the latest wireless standards such as Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. Given the form factor of the HP Spectre x360 2022 series, there will be no physical RJ45 ethernet port. However, the 16-inch HP Spectre x360 2022 will have a full-sized HDMI 2.1 port and a USB-A port with USB 3.2 Gen 1 speeds.
Pricing And Availability
As the HP Spectre x360 2022 is already available in select markets, we expect the price of the 13.5-inch to start around Rs. 80,000, while the 16-inch HP Spectre x360 2022 is likely to cost over Rs. 1,00,000, and the high-end model with 4K display with i7 H series processor might cost over Rs. 2,00,000.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
17,999