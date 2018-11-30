1,200 workers go on a rampage at Xiaomi, Oppo's assembling plant in Noida: Report

More than hundreds of employees of Hipad Technology which manufactures smartphone for Xiaomi and Oppo in India have resorted to violence on Thursday, reports PTI.

The turn of events took place after 200 employees were sacked without a prior notice.

According to the report, around 1,200 workers of the Hipad went on a rampage and pelted stones at the building.

Following the incident, the Police force was deployed at the site led by Superintendent of Police, Noida City, Sudha Singh.

"We got to know that several employees had resorted to violence after they were 'sacked' by their office without any notice," PTI quoted Singh here.

Singh said no formal complaint had been lodged by the company till the afternoon, even after the police was probing the facts.

However, sources close to the development said the management informed the workers' contractor -- in advance about the changes.

"Also, it is clearly mentioned in the terms and conditions of the contract that the company can reduce the number of workers without notice," the source said.

Meanwhile, Oppo clarified its stand and issued a statement in which the company said the organization in question and its workers mentioned in the reports are independent entities and not related to OPPO.

"We would like to clarify that the organization in question and its workers mentioned in the reports are independent entities not related to OPPO. OPPO India has deep respect for our employees and has always held them in the highest of regards. We have and will continue to take decisions keeping in mind the best interest of our employees," Oppo said in a statement.

For those who are unaware, Oppo has also announced an increase in R&D spending to RMB 10 billion (about $1.43 billion) next year - a 150 percent year-on-year increase - and that the company would continue to increase investment on a yearly basis.

With the increased R&D capital, OPPO will integrate its supply chain and build on its technical expertise to enhance the company's technological capabilities.