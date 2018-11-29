Xiaomi Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A MIUI 10 global stable update starts rolling out

Finally, Xiaomi has started rolling out the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update to its bestselling smartphones of 2017. Well, the talk is about the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4A. These smartphones were launched with Android 6.0 Marshmallow topped by MIUI 8 and received the Android Nougat and MIUI 9 updates later. Now, the stable MIUI 10 update has started rolling out to these phones.

The update for the Redmi 4 has the build number MIUI 10.1.1.0.NAMMFI and weighs in at 316MB. On the other hand, that for the Redmi 4A has the build number 10.1.1.0.NCCMIFI and weighs in at 268MB. The Redmi 4A still has the Android security patch for July 2018 while the Redmi 4 has that of October 2018.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A MIUI 10 download link

If you are using any of these Xiaomi smartphones, you can download the recovery ROM for these devices and flash the same using the recovery method. Alternatively, you can download the fastboot ROM for the smartphone and flash it via the fastboot method. In addition to these two smartphones, the other Xiaomi smartphones belonging to the second batch of the update schedule are also likely to get the MIUI 10 global stable ROM update sometime soon.

Though the download link is available and you can get it installed manually on your smartphone, the OTA update will be rolled out to your handset in the coming days. Before installing the device, it is important to backup the data and have a battery level of 60% or more for an uninterrupted installation of the update.

MIUI 10 update changelog

When it comes to the changelog, the MIUI 10 update brings changes such as a redesigned notification panel, redesigned volume sliders, full-screen gestures, natural sound system, improved multitasking management and more. You can check out the complete details of all the new features of the MIUI 10 update from here.

The interesting aspect of the MIUI 10 custom ROM is that it came up with the AI portrait mode for eligible smartphones. This feature rolls out software-based AI portrait algorithm even to the smartphones with a single rear camera. However, as per the official forum, many users aren't able to find this camera feature even after the update.