21 Xiaomi phones to get MIUI 10 stable update

Back in July, the initial list of devices that will get the MIUI 10 update was revealed. And, the first wave of the rollout debuted in September. Today, Xiaomi has confirmed that it will rollout the stable MIUI ROM to 21 more smartphones. We are yet to know if the Poco F1 launched by its sub-brand Poco will get the update. Recently, we saw the Redmi 6 devices receive the stable update.

MIUI 10 new features

MIUI 10 custom ROM introduced in May focuses on full-screen experience and gestures. It will let devices to deliver better AI shots. What makes it interesting is that the update will bring the AI capabilities to devices with a single rear camera thereby letting them click portrait shots. The software update will also bring new ringtones inspired by nature sounds. There will be design improvements and a better Car Mode. It also has a redesigned Recents Menu and Picture-in-Picture mode.

List of Xiaomi phones getting the update

In the second wave of stable MIUI 10 rollout, devices such as Mi Max, Mi Max Prime, Mi Max 2, Mi 5S, Mi 5S Plus, Mi 4, Mi 4S, Mi 4C, Redmi 5A, Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi 4, Redmi 4X, Redmi 4 Pro, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 4 (both MediaTek and Qualcomm variants), Redmi Pro and Redmi Note 3 will get the update.

How to update to MIUI 10

There are two ways to update your eligible Xiaomi smartphone to the stable MIUI 10 ROM. The first way is via an OTA update but this can be done only when you get a notification regarding the update. The next one is to download the ROM of the update and manually install the MIUI 10 update on your device. As Xiaomi has announced that these above-mentioned smartphones will get the update, we can expect the OTA update to be rolled out in the coming weeks.

