Xiaomi Redmi 6, 6A and Redmi Note 5 receive MIUI 10 stable update

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has finally started rolling out the stable MIUI 10 update for its Redmi 6, 6A, Redmi 5 Plus (Redmi Note 5 in India) after a long wait. The company kept the users on a long wait. However, currently the update is not available via Over-the-Air (OTA) but users can still download the update.zip file manually from official Xiaomi website and upgrade their smartphone.

The company has officially posted on its official Twitter handle and confirmed about the update. The post has also mentioned that the Redmi 5 Plus and Redmi Note 5 smartphone have already received the stable ROM update a few days ago. And today the company is making the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM available for the owners of the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro.

The latest MIUI 10 brings a lot of changes with the new User Interface. With the update now users will get the AI portrait mode on the single front camera. The update also brings the Hindi language support in Mi Apps. The company has also added some new natural sounds to the MIUI 10. Here's a full changelog if the MIUI 10 update:

Changelog: Redmi 6/6A Redmi 5A and Redmi 5 Plus MIUI 10 Update

Full View Experience

Designed for a full-screen experience

All-new UI is tailored for full-screen devices and lets

the content takes the front stage.

Other improvements and optimizations

Al brings Portrait mode to single front camera

devices! Blur the background on your portrait shots

and look as gorgeous as you feel

Other system apps (including Clock and Notes) got

major revamp too.

Mi Apps

New Supported Hindi in Mi Apps(07-17)

The company has already rolled out the MIUI 10 update to smartphones like Mi 6, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi 5, Note 5 Pro and more. In China, the company has already given the update to all the latest Xiomi smartphones.

The OTA update for Redmi 6 and 6A will weigh over 256MB in size for Redmi 6 in India so make sure you have that much storage left on your device.