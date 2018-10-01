ENGLISH

Xiaomi Redmi 6, 6A and Redmi Note 5 receive MIUI 10 stable update

Xiaomi is finally rolling out the MIUI stable ROM for Xiaomi Redmi 6, 6A and Redmi Note 5. Here's how you can download.

    Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has finally started rolling out the stable MIUI 10 update for its Redmi 6, 6A, Redmi 5 Plus (Redmi Note 5 in India) after a long wait. The company kept the users on a long wait. However, currently the update is not available via Over-the-Air (OTA) but users can still download the update.zip file manually from official Xiaomi website and upgrade their smartphone.

    The company has officially posted on its official Twitter handle and confirmed about the update. The post has also mentioned that the Redmi 5 Plus and Redmi Note 5 smartphone have already received the stable ROM update a few days ago. And today the company is making the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM available for the owners of the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro.

    The latest MIUI 10 brings a lot of changes with the new User Interface. With the update now users will get the AI portrait mode on the single front camera. The update also brings the Hindi language support in Mi Apps. The company has also added some new natural sounds to the MIUI 10. Here's a full changelog if the MIUI 10 update:

    Changelog: Redmi 6/6A Redmi 5A and Redmi 5 Plus MIUI 10 Update

    Full View Experience
    Designed for a full-screen experience
    All-new UI is tailored for full-screen devices and lets
    the content takes the front stage.
    Other improvements and optimizations
    Al brings Portrait mode to single front camera
    devices! Blur the background on your portrait shots
    and look as gorgeous as you feel
    Other system apps (including Clock and Notes) got
    major revamp too.
    Mi Apps
    New Supported Hindi in Mi Apps(07-17)

    The company has already rolled out the MIUI 10 update to smartphones like Mi 6, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi 5, Note 5 Pro and more. In China, the company has already given the update to all the latest Xiomi smartphones.

    The OTA update for Redmi 6 and 6A will weigh over 256MB in size for Redmi 6 in India so make sure you have that much storage left on your device.

    Story first published: Monday, October 1, 2018, 11:30 [IST]
