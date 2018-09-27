Xiaomi begins rolling out MIUI 10 update for Redmi Note 5

Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 10 stable update for the Redmi Note 5 smartphone in India. The Chinese tech giant had recently started rolling out the MIUI 10 stable update for a number of its devices across the globe. The company has also introduced the stable MIUI for the Redmi Note 5 Pro a few days ago and now the Redmi Note 5 has started receiving the stable MIUI 10 update.

Xiaomi took it to its official Twitter account to announce that it will be rolling out the MIUI 10 for the Redmi Note 5. The company has also linked an official thread for the changelog that comes with the latest update. The changelog mentions a number of new changes along with some improvements and tweaks. The changes mentioned in the changelog are as follows:

1. With the new MIUI 10 update, the Redmi Note 5 receives all-new full screen gestures.

2. The second change which the update brings is the addition of all-new UI elements for the devices that support full screen.

3. Users will also get a natural ever-changing sound system with smart filters as well as system sounds.

4. Some performance related improvements and optimizations along with an AI-powered portrait mode for the devices sporting a single camera setup.

5. New sounds such as ambient forest, drizzle, stove fire and summer nights. These sounds are designed to help the users to relax and focus on the task that they are performing.

The new MIUI 10 stable update will be available for the

Redmi Note 5 users who are currently running on the latest version of MIUI 9 o their device. The update will be rolled out as an OTA Update and is expected to be available for the users gradually.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 specifications:

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is packed with a 5.99-inch IPS LCD display which offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. Up to, there is a Corning Gorilla Glass for screen protection. The smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 CPU which is paired with Adreno 506 GPU for graphics. The device is available in two storage and RAM variants including 3GB+32GB variant and 4GB+64GB variant. The internal memory is further expandable up t 128GB via microSD card.