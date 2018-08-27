10.or D2 Budget smartphone Sale on Amazon: Price, specifications, and features

After launching three smartphones last year, 10.or has launched its new smartphone- 10.or D2 exclusively on Amazon.in for Indian consumers. The new smartphone has been designed as part of the 'Crafted for Amazon' program and is said to be designed by analyzing customer insights and reviews on Amazon.in.

10.or D2 will be available in two variants - 2 GB RAM with 16 GB ROM and 3 GB RAM with 32 GB ROM, both expandable up to 128 GB. These variants will be available for Rs. 6,999 and Rs. 7,999 respectively on Amazon.in.

The 10.or D2 will be available for sale starting 12 noon on August 28, 2018, however, Prime members will get early access starting at 12 noon from today.

The company has also joined hands with Reliance Jio to offer cashback worth Rs. 2,200.

In addition to that customers can avail 10 percent instant discount with credit and debit cards of Punjab National Bank and IndusInd Bank.

As mentioned, the 10.or D2, like other 10.or devices, is built using insights from thousands of customer reviews on Amazon.in as part of the 'Crafted for Amazon' program. So we were quite eager to understand what the new smartphones have to offer to Indian consumers this time.

10.or D2 Specifications and Features

The 10.or D2 sports 5.45-inch HD+ resolution 18:9 aspect ratio LTPS screen. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 425, 1.4GHz quad-core processor, and runs on Android Oreo 8.1 operating system in its near-stock interface, but it has some inbuilt apps like Amazon shopping, Kindle, Prime Video, Prime Music and Alexa pre-loaded.

It also has Adreno 308 GPU for animation and graphics.

On the connectivity front, the new smartphone supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, 4G VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, ViLTE, and GPS.

The smartphone is powered by a 3,200 mAH Li-polymer battery which as per company will provide up to 70 hours of MP3 playback time, up to 19 hours of talk time or up to 10 hours on the Internet.

It also offers OTG support so you can connect your device to an external drive.

10.or D2 has two microphones that have the noise cancellation feature.

On the imaging front, the new smartphone comes with 13 MP Sony rear camera with an LED flash and the front has a 5-megapixel camera.

However, it does not have a feature like a fingerprint sensor, and this is a major letdown as the smartphone fails to offer security feature while all other smartphones have a scanner in this price-point.

It also has to Beautify Me, Selfie Countdown and Face Recognition features, ensure that you can achieve professional grade selfies every time.

10.or D2 seems like a decent budget smartphone for users who wants to use two 4G VoLTE SIM cards simultaneously. However, the smartphone is going to face tough competition from other budget handsets like Honor 7A, 7C, Redmi Y2, Infinix Note 5 and Smartron tPhone P.