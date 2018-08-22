10.or D2 with 18:9 display and stock Android to be launched today

10.or made a few smartphone launches in India since last year. 10.or aka Tenor is a private label of Amazon and its smartphones are exclusive to the online retailer. So far, the company has launched three smartphones including 10.or E, 10.or D and 10.or G. This brand belongs to the 'Crafted for Amazon' programme and offers made in India products those are specially designed for the country.

Now, it looks like this brand is all set to launch another smartphone - the 10.or D2. The company has been teasing the launch of the new smartphone via its Twitter handle. The teasers confirm that the launch will happen at 12 PM today in the country. Also, Amazon India has created a landing page for the launch of the 10.or D2.

10.or D2 key details

From the landing page and teasers, we get to know that the 10.or D2 might arrive with a tall 18:9 display and get the power from a 3200mAh battery. Apart from these aspects, minor details such as the use of a Sony camera sensor was also tipped.

Possible specifications to expect

As of now, Amazon has revealed that the 10.or D2 might bestow a 5.45-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. This points out that the display will have a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. While it is confirmed that the smartphone will make use of a Snapdragon processor under its hood, there is no word regarding the exact chipset. The other aspects that have revealed so far include stock Android OS, an Awinic sound system and a Sony sensor with the beautify feature.

Given that it will run stock Android OS, we can be assured that the device will get swift Android updates and security patches. We can expect the smartphone to arrive with a fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock as these are the current trends followed by many smartphone brands in the market.

10.or D was launched in December last year for Rs. 4,999. The smartphone received the Android 8.1. Oreo update back in June this year. We can expect its successor - the 10.or D2 to also carry a budget price tag as the other smartphones from the brand.