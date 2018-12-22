10.or G2 with Snapdragon 660 SoC and 6GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

Back in December 2017, 10.or, an affordable smartphone brand launched the 10.or G at a price point of Rs. 10,999. Now, it looks like the company is prepping to launch the successor to this smartphone allegedly dubbed 10.or G2. The device has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking database.

10.or G2 Geekbench listing

As per the Geekbench benchmarking database, the 10.or G2 is listed with a Snapdragon 660 SoC while its predecessor uses the Snapdragon 626 SoC. Eventually, this upcoming smartphone is expected to be a significant upgrade to its predecessor featuring a powerful chipset. Apart from this, the device is also believed to be launched with 6GB of RAM while the 10.or G (review) comes with 3GB/4GB RAM. And, it is said to run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.

While the other details regarding this smartphone are not known as yet. Given that the 10.or G has a dual camera module, we can expect the 10.or G2 to also arrive with a dual camera module at its rear. Up front, there appears to be a 16MP rear camera at the front. The battery life is expected to be impressive as its predecessor came with a capacious 4000mAh battery operating under its hood.

Mid-range rivals

If this smartphone is announced sometime soon, we can expect it to be priced under Rs. 15,000. In that case, it will compete against the likes of the other Snapdragon 660 SoC priced in the mid-range market. There are a few such smartphones in the affordable market segment priced under Rs. 20,000 including the Realme 2 Pro, Xiaomi Mi A2, Vivo V9 Pro and more.

Given that these brands have been successful and have been bestsellers in the mid-range segment, 10.or will have to face a tough battle to rival these devices. Let's wait for an official confirmation from 10.or regarding its next-generation smartphone before we come to any kind of conclusion.

Source: MySmartPrice