14,000 Units of Lenovo Vibe P1m Gets Sold Out in 10 seconds on Flipkart Sale

Lenovo announced today that they sold 14,000 units in 10 seconds on the first sale date of Vibe P1m. Also, the e-retailer received over 1, 75,000 registrations for the smartphone for the first sale.

Meanwhile, the next sale of Vibe P1m will commence on November 4, 2015 at 3 pm. The registrations for next sale will commence today 28th Oct at 5 pm.

Lenovo Vibe P1m - Key Specifications

Lenovo Vibe P1m features a 5-inch HD IPS display with 1280 x 720 pixels and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is clocked at 1 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6735P processor with Mali-T720 GPU besides 2GB RAM under the hood.

Moving on, this mid-ranger comes with 16GB of internal memory, with an expansion option of up to 32GB via microSD card. In terms of software, the Vibe P1m is shipped with Android 5.1 LollipopOS with Vibe UI on top.

On the imaging factor, this device sports an 8MP rear camera with LED Flash, 5MP front-facing camera on board. Other specifications includes 4G LTE / 3G, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, GPS.

Anyhow, the above hardware is powered by a 4000mAh battery on board. The Vibe P1m comes in Onyx Black, Pearl White color variant and priced at Rs. 7999.