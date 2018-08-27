Man detained with 4200 stolen Xiaomi smartphones worth Rs. 87 lakhs

In the past, we have come across cases where people have been detained for stealing iPhones and other Apple products from stores and warehouses. Now, in India, a man has been arrested for stealing Xiaomi smartphones worth Rs. 87 lakhs. This incident has happened in New Delhi and the police are investigating the matter.

Theft of Xiaomi smartphones

According to media reports, a man has been detained in Gurugram on the basis of allegations that he stole nearly 4200 units of Xiaomi smartphones from the company's warehouse. From the initial investigation, it is claimed that the overall worth of the stolen Xiaomi phones is around Rs. 87 lakhs. There is no word regarding the exact models those were stolen from the Xiaomi warehouse.

According to a report by The Economic Times, Ramesh from Bihar has been detained for stealing the Xiaomi smartphones. The report states that three of his accomplices helped him break into the company's warehouse in Gurugram in May. The thieves have stolen phones and other appliances such as washing machines and more. However, it has to be noted that Xiaomi hasn't launched any washing machine in the country as yet.

The report further cites Shamsher Singh, ACP of Crime claiming to have recovered almost all the missing units. More details regarding the burglary might be revealed later after a detailed investigation.

Why Xiaomi smartphones?

The popularity of Xiaomi smartphones could be one of the reasons for the theft. Currently, Xiaomi is the topmost smartphone brand in the country alongside Samsung. Both the companies have an equal market share in the Indian smartphone arena. Especially, the Redmi smartphones are quite popular.

Xiaomi smartphones are available starting Rs. 5,999 and go up to Rs. 32,999. These smartphones are quite popular that they end up going out of stock after every flash sale in just a matter of a few seconds. And, the offline availability of these smartphones come at an additional cost of Rs. 500 than the online pricing. Eventually, this could have been a prime reason for the theft of the Xiaomi smartphones. However, further investigation by the police might bring more details to light.